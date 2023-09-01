A defendant who was shot by a parole agent during a confrontation at his Santa Rosa home last year has been ordered to stand trial on an attempted murder charge.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Mark Urioste’s ruling capped off the two-day preliminary hearing for Charles Wyatt, 50, who is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer.

Wyatt is scheduled to return to court Sept. 12 to be arraigned and begin the process of scheduling a jury trial.

If convicted as charged, he could be sentenced to at least 25 years to life in prison.

According to a state Department of Corrections news release last year, Wyatt’s history of arrests in Sonoma County dates to 1995 and involved spousal abuse and drug possession. His most recent sentence before the shooting involved an Aug. 2020 conviction for false imprisonment.

He was released on parole in November 2021.

Wyatt’s encounter with parole agents happened May 25, 2022 at Wyatt’s home on Lahinch Lane in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood.

Investigators say three parole agents were performing a welfare check on Wyatt when he identified himself as a special agent and pulled out a box cutter.

One of the agents opened fire and struck Wyatt three times in the chest, abdomen and thigh.

Wyatt was treated at a hospital, and the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against him on July 8.

The District Attorney’s Office investigated the matter and cleared the agents of wrongdoing.

Wyatt’s attorney, Walter Rubenstein, contends there are inconsistencies in the investigation. He disputes that Wyatt lunged at anyone and also argued a fourth bullet was fired on May 25 but none of the parole agents took responsibility for firing it.

Each of the agents testified in the preliminary hearing.

Court minutes show testimony also came from three investigators and one of Wyatt’s neighbors.

