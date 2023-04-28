A young woman entered a plea agreement Thursday and will be sentenced next month for having a gun the night she shot a 16-year-old girl at a Rohnert Park sandwich shop.

Jade Cutrer pleaded no contest in Sonoma County Superior Court to one count of felony possession of an unregistered and loaded gun, records show.

She was arrested Nov. 13, 2022, on suspicion of shooting the girl at Sourdough & Co. on Commerce Boulevard before investigators concluded self-defense played a role.

Cutrer is scheduled to be sentenced May 24 before Sonoma County Judge Troy Shaffer.

The defendant’s attorney, Evan Zelig, said Friday, “Ms. Cutrer is continuing to do well and looks forward to closure of this matter for all involved.”

According to a tahl waiver, which includes terms of a plea bargain, Cutrer faces a maximum punishment of three years — this could come in the form of 90 days in custody or under work release, plus 24 months of probation.

Just before 6 p.m. Nov. 13, Cutrer was working at the sandwich shop when she was confronted by the 16-year-old and three others, according to Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officials.

Authorities said everyone knew each other and a confrontation took place while customers and staff were present. None of them were injured.

The 16-year-old was treated for a gunshot wound before she and one of her associates were cited for battery, Rohnert Park police verified last month.

Specifics about the two, including their names and court statuses, aren’t available because both are minors, officials said.

Police said they arrested Cutrer as she tried to run from the scene.

An investigation determined Cutrer fired the gun and she was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a firearm without a serial number and child endangerment.

Cutrer was jailed but later released while the District Attorney’s Office considered charges.

It eventually filed the felony count of gun possession in January.

