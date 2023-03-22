A 19-year-old woman was assaulted at work the night she was confronted by four people, one of whom was hit by gunfire, at a Rohnert Park sandwich shop in November, her attorney said Wednesday.

Evan Zelig, a Santa Rosa-based defense attorney, disclosed this detail following a brief court appearance Wednesday morning for Jade Cutrer, who pleaded not guilty to one count of felony possession of an unregistered and loaded gun.

Shortly after, Kevin Kilgore, deputy police chief with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, verified citations for battery were issued to two members of the group, including the 16-year-old girl who was shot.

It was not immediately clear if the Sonoma County District Attorney’s office filed charges against the pair.

Still, the disclosures are the latest detail to come out in the obscure series of events that took place Nov. 13 at Sourdough & Co. on Commerce Boulevard.

Just before 6 p.m. that night, Cutrer was at work when she was confronted by the 16-year-old girl and three others, according to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety.

Zelig reiterated previous reports that “parties were known to each other,” but he wouldn’t say why Cutrer had a gun that night or what led to the confrontation.

For reasons unknown, the gun was fired and the 16-year-old was injured and later hospitalized.

Customers and employees were present but no other injuries were reported, police said.

Officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety arrested Cutrer Nov. 13, 2022, as she fled from the sandwich shop. Zelig said Cutrer ran because she was trying to escape a dangerous situation.

“It was a safety, and fight-or-flight measure,” he said, adding Cutrer cooperated with police following her arrest.

Kilgore said Wednesday an investigation determined Cutrer fired the gun.

She was originally arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of a firearm without a serial number and child endangerment.

Cutrer was released while the District Attorney’s Office considered charges. It filed the count of gun possession in January.

Officials haven’t specified what led to the decision, but Zelig said it was “100% appropriate.”

Cutrer remains out of custody and is scheduled to return to court April 27.

“She’s doing well and no longer works at that sandwich shop,” Zelig said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi