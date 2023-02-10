A Santa Rosa man stood in a parking lot to make a marijuana sale when he heard the sound of a gun being loaded, followed by two shots being fired.

He got into his Jeep in hopes of fleeing the scene, only for two more shots to come in his direction.

“I felt a bullet go through my face, I felt a bullet go through my body,” the man testified Friday in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa.

His account of the Oct. 28, 2022, incident began the preliminary hearing for Marcell Battiest and Valerie Saenz, who are each charged in the double shooting near Mission Boulevard and Quigg Drive.

Four witnesses were set to testify Friday and the hearing was expected to last into the afternoon.

Battiest faces two counts of attempted murder and one count each of discharging a firearm with gross negligence and possession of a gun by a felon. One count of concealing evidence was filed against Saenz.

Both defendants face charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, attempted robbery, shooting at an occupied vehicle and assault with a semi-automatic gun.

The shootings occurred just before 9 p.m. Oct. 28 near the 4600 block of Quigg Drive. Last year, Santa Rosa police said one was shot in his neck and torso and the other was hit in his upper back and near his jawline.

Both men survived, though one was left paralyzed or in a coma. His current status wasn’t available Friday.

The testifying victim was accompanied Friday by a support dog and advised he did not have full hearing in one of his ears.

He said he knew Saenz prior to the shooting. During a conversation, he explained he had extra marijuana and Saenz advised she knew a potential buyer.

They arranged a meeting for Oct. 28 and the victim testified he brought his friend, who was unaware a marijuana transaction was taking place.

Once in the parking lot, the friend departed for a nearby store while the first victim waited in the parking lot. He testified Saenz walked to the scene before Battiest drove up, got out of his car and observed the 36 pounds of marijuana for sale.

It wasn’t long before the shots rang out, the victim said. He drove from the scene, only to encounter his friend who’d also been injured.

“He grabbed my door and all of a sudden, he fainted,” the first victim testified.

He drove into the street where he flagged down motorists for help. A bloody photo of him at the scene was presented by the prosecution.

Police arrested the defendants Nov. 2 during a traffic stop at West Steele and Coffey lanes in Santa Rosa.

Battiest’s attorney, Scott Fishman, pressed the victim and stressed that no gun was seen the night of the shootings and no hostile words were exchanged.

“As far as you know, Mr. Battiest and Miss Saenz didn’t actually take anything?” Fishman asked the victim.

He answered, “No.”

Saenz’s attorney, Kristine Burk, questioned whether the victim had been truthful to investigators in the aftermath of the shootings. When she asked how the victim got the marijuana in the first place, he said he grew it.

Friday’s hearing had been pushed back a week. Earlier, Burk lamented her client was expected to enter a plea agreement that suddenly fell through.

She maintained Saenz did not plan a shooting.

According to the criminal complaint, Battiest was out on bail during the shooting as he awaited trial for a Feb. 3, 2021 robbery.

In that case, a driver pulled up to a woman at Laurel and Olive streets, one of the occupants pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. Battiest is suspected of being one of the occupants, police said following his arrest that month.

This story will be updated.

