Defending Oakmont seen as critical as Shady fire burns in Santa Rosa

Defending Oakmont, a 5,000-person retirement community between Highway 12 and Annadel Trione State Park, was a critical mission before dawn Monday as the Shady fire continued burning ferociously down the densely forested hills of eastern Sonoma County, according to Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner.

The community was ordered to evacuate late Sunday, leaving firefighters able to focus on what Gossner expected to be a critical and sustained firefight ahead.

Several dozer and engine crews were able to corral a finger of flames that crossed Highway 12 at Los Alamos Road after 1 a.m. Monday, Gossner said.

“Hopefully, fingers crossed, if we can maintain those lines we’ll be able to save all of those homes,” Gossner said at 2:45 a.m. Monday. “But there’s a lot of fire coming down and it spans the whole length of Oakmont. It takes one ember landing in the wrong spot and you have a house fire.”

Gossner said he’s been calling state officials to describe the critical need for more firefighting resources in Sonoma County. Gossner said he wants a fire engine for every house in eastern Santa Rosa, but he knows that is not possible.

“Everyone understands the need. They do understand it; the hard part is there’s nothing left to give,” Gossner said. “It’s a very difficult thing to do.”

Gossner said the Shady fire burned most ferociously through forested areas near the Sonoma and Napa county line that did not burn in the 2017 firestorm.

Scouts were driving around the outskirts of the blaze, trying to keep ahead of the out-of-control fire and any embers cast ahead in the wind that could set homes aflame or set fire to Trione-Annadel, a 5,000-acre state park between Oakmont and east Santa Rosa neighborhoods.

“If it gets into the park it could absolutely push into the Summerfield area, Bennett Valley — man that is the worst case scenario,” Gossner said. “If the wind shifts and it could push over Calistoga Road into Santa Rosa that way. It all depends on the wind and how many resources we get and whether we can stop this monster or not.”