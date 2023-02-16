Defense in Ukiah baby death case doubts defendant’s competency

The defense attorney for a Ukiah man accused in the death of a 13-month-old boy whose body was discovered last year near railroad tracks in the city is questioning her client’s mental competency.

She presented her concerns Wednesday in Mendocino County Superior Court in Ukiah, where her client, Edward Two Feathers Steele, was scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing that could have determined whether there was enough evidence to send him to trial.

Steele instead remained at the Mendocino County Jail and attended the brief proceedings via Zoom while Jan Cole-Wilson, his public defender, presented her concerns to Judge Victoria Shanahan.

Cole-Wilson referenced a recent conversation with Steele, who would only talk about surveillance footage that investigators believe shows him the night of the child’s death.

Steele insisted it showed someone else and Cole-Wilson explained she did not believe her client would be able to assist in his defense.

“I don’t believe he is competent at this time,” she told Shanahan.

The judge ordered Steele to be examined by a doctor. The findings of that exam are to be presented to Shanahan March 8, when officials may reschedule the preliminary hearing.

Steele, who pleaded not guilty in September, is charged with second-degree murder in the Aug. 3 death of the boy who was found near the 300 block of Brush Street.

A makeshift memorial was later set up for the child at the scene, which is in a small industrial area between North State Street and Highway 101. The railroad tracks run north and south with businesses on both sides.

The boy’s 2-year-old brother, who was also found a short distance away, was briefly hospitalized. Besides the murder charge, Steele is also charged with child cruelty in this case.

According to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office, Steele was dating the children’s mother and they had an argument early Aug. 2 in the 1700 block of North State Street.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the mother on suspicion of domestic violence and battery, and Steele retrieved the children, who were with a babysitter at a Motel 6 on North Street in Ukiah.

Investigators previously said deputies were advised a babysitter was with the boys and child protective services would have been called if the children were present during the arrest and showed signs of child abuse or neglect.

The mother was later released and reported around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3 that her children were missing.

Just before 4 p.m. later that day, a passerby found the older child, who was taken to Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The younger sibling was found nearby and pronounced dead at the scene.

Steele was identified as a person of interest and members of the Hopland Band of Pomo Indians reported on Aug. 4 that he’d been spotted on the Hopland Rancheria.

Steele refused to cooperate during court proceedings and entered his not guilty plea to second-degree after several delays.

