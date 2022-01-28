Defense looks at victim’s health, drug use in former Sonoma County deputy Charles Blount’s manslaughter trial

One day after a former Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy defended his response to a deadly 2019 traffic stop, his defense team looked to the victim’s health and drug use as potential factors in his death.

Barry Gustin, a medical doctor retained by Charles Blount’s defense team, testified Friday that he believed David Ward’s use of methamphetamine caused long-term health issues that led to his death on Nov. 27, 2019.

Gustin said the 52-year-old was “oxygen dependent” and could have died from sudden cardiac arrhythmia that developed during his struggle with authorities.

“What Mr. Ward experienced was sort of like a perfect storm,” Gustin said.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Little chased Ward the morning of Nov. 27 after spotting his car, which was reported stolen days earlier. Ward had recovered his Honda but did not tell authorities.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/az807R-35Vg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Blount responded and found Little and two Sebastopol police officers stopped a safe distance from the Honda.

Ward died after Blount tried to pull him through one of the car’s windows, then bashed his head against the door frame, and wrapped his arm around Ward’s neck in a move that has since been banned. Another deputy, Jason LIttle, used a stun gun on Ward.

Blount, who is the county’s first law enforcement official to be tried in an on-duty in-custody death, is accused of involuntary manslaughter and assault by a public officer. If convicted, he could be sentenced to six years in prison.

Earlier in the trial, a Marin County Coroner’s official testified Ward died due to a physical confrontation with law enforcement and that his injuries were caused by blunt impacts, electrical shock from a stun gun and the neck hold used by Blount.

Gustin reviewed those findings and said they were “off point” and contended the neck hold and blunt impacts are unrelated to Ward’s death.

Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney Robert Waner emphasized during his cross examination that Gustin did not personally know Ward.

Gustin, Waner said, did not perform Ward’s autopsy, based his findings on records and footage and was unfamiliar with the circumstances leading to the encounter with Blount.

During his testimony, Gustin said body cam footage indicated Ward may have been under the influence of meth. But Waner said Ward navigated windy west county roads without crashing on Nov. 27 and questioned if that would be possible if he was under the influence.

The court took its lunch break during this exchange between Waner and Gustin.

Friday’s shift to Ward’s health condition deviated from the defense’s approach on Thursday when Blount took the stand and testified his actions were based on the information at hand.

Little spotted the vehicle and began following it before a pursuit ensued.

Information about the theft trickled in as Blount responded to assist, including reports that it was a carjacking that may have involved a revolver. That, coupled with the driver’s evasiveness, according to Blount, increased his concern.

Concerned that the driver may be armed, Blount approached the Honda when he saw the occupant raise both hands and show no weapon.

Blount said he took that as an opportunity to approach the vehicle so he could keep a closer eye on the driver. That’s when the encounter with Ward occurred.

Sheriff Mark Essick called Blount’s actions in that confrontation “extremely troubling” and began termination proceedings against Blount, a 19-year Sheriff’s Office veteran who retired before the process was complete.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi