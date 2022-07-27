Defense moves to hold new preliminary hearing for Hopkins Fire defendant

The public defender representing a Mendocino County man who is accused of setting a 2021 fire that destroyed at least 30 homes in the town of Calpella is asking a judge to grant a new preliminary hearing now that his client is mentally competent.

The Mendocino County Public Defender’s Office filed its motion in Mendocino County Superior Court this week ahead of Wednesday’s proceedings for Devin Lamar Johnson, who is accused of starting September’s Hopkins Fire.

In February, Johnson was deemed mentally incompetent and ordered to undergo psychiatric care to restore his competency so he could assist in his own defense.

Proceedings in the case resumed Wednesday after it was announced last week that Johnson’s competency had been restored.

Questions about his mental state first arose in November during a preliminary hearing, where a judge determined there was enough evidence to send the case against Johnson to trial.

According to this week’s motion, the defense contends Johnson’s right to due process of law was violated because the preliminary hearing was held when he was mentally unable to help defend himself.

“This denial of a substantial right supports a ... motion to dismiss,” the defense stated.

A hearing is slated for Aug. 8 at the courthouse in Ukiah to schedule a new preliminary hearing.

A prosecutor with the District Attorney’s Office couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Johnson is charged with one count of arson and could be sentenced to 10 years to life in prison, if convicted of starting the Sept. 12 fire.

The Hopkins Fire consumed 257 acres between a hillside bordered by the Russian River and Lake Mendocino in the town of Calpella.

The fire destroyed homes along Eastside Calpella Road, a north and south street parallel to the Russian River. About 200 people were evacuated in triple-digit temperatures and gusty winds, and no injuries were reported.

Investigators were led to Johnson after he was included in a photo taken by a local photographer the day of the blaze. He appeared to be watching the fire as he stood on the Moore Street Bridge, which crosses a dried-up section of the Russian River.

Johnson was arrested two days later.

During the preliminary hearing in November, prosecutors presented surveillance footage of someone, believed to be Johnson, coming and going from a wooded area where the fire began.

He also faces allegations of committing a second strike under California’s three-strikes law after pleading no contest to a charge of attempted robbery in April 2021, according to court records.

The attempted robbery occurred June 28, 2020 at a gas station at Coyote Valley Casino off Highway 101, less than 2 miles north of Calpella.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi