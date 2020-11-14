Defense Secretary Mark Esper sent concerns about Afghanistan before ﬁring

WASHINGTON - In the run-up to the election, President Donald Trump's tweet saying that all U.S. troops in Afghanistan should be "home by Christmas!" raised alarm among senior U.S. officials who had been working on a more gradual withdrawal.

The existing plan, tied to precarious negotiations with the Taliban insurgent group to sign a peace deal with the Afghan government, had not yielded the progress that American officials wanted. While the Pentagon was on its way to reducing the number of troops to less than 5,000 this month, negotiations appeared to be stalled and the Taliban continued to launch attacks across the country.

After consulting with senior military officers, Defense Secretary Mark Esper sent a classified memo to the White House this month expressing concerns about additional cuts, according to a senior U.S. official familiar with the discussion. Conditions on the ground were not yet right, Esper wrote, citing the ongoing violence, possible dangers to the remaining troops in the event of a rapid pullout, potential damage to alliances and apprehension about undercutting the negotiations.

Days after Trump lost his reelection bid, he fired Esper. Trump, refusing to concede the election, has since allowed a purge of other senior political appointees serving under Esper, with several hardened loyalists to the president taking their place.

This account of the deliberations over Afghanistan in the waning days of the Trump administration is based on interviews with 21 current and former U.S. and Afghan officials, many of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue. Trump's relationship with Esper soured months ago over several issues, but some in the president's orbit said Trump's frustration with what he sees as an entrenched military resistant to his goals played a role. Others denied that Esper's position on Afghanistan had anything to do with it.

The turmoil in the Pentagon comes amid deep uncertainty about how the time between now and Inauguration Day, Jan. 20, will play out. While some Republicans have congratulated former vice president Joe Biden on his victory, Trump administration officials have signaled that they will fight to stay in office.

In the meanwhile, time has all but run out for Trump to fulfill his often-stated desire to end America's 19-year-old war, the longest in U.S. history.

The situation has highlighting a long-standing rift between the isolationist factions of the Trump administration and more traditional conservatives and prompted speculation that the Trump loyalists installed at the Pentagon may attempt to force through changes.

Colin Jackson, who served as a senior Pentagon official overseeing Afghanistan early in the Trump administration, advocated against a withdrawal now.

"We don't have a single example where pulling the plug has gone well - Vietnam, Iraq," he said. "Not one."

One former senior White House official said it is not possible for the United States to remove all troops "without crushing the coalition there."

"We can get down to maybe 4,500," the official said. "But we cannot be at zero."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has advocated a swift and total withdrawal, stepped into the debate Wednesday.

"Reminder to those saying withdrawing troops may cause a 'clash' with Generals/Pentagon: there is only one Commander in Chief, it is @realDonaldTrump and when he orders the troops out of Afghanistan, the only proper answer is 'Yes sir,' " he tweeted.

The new appointees include Christopher Miller, who leapfrogged several more senior administration officials in the Pentagon to become acting defense secretary; Kash Patel, a former aide of Trump ally Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.; and Douglas Macgregor, a retired Army colonel who has often called for the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan.

Miller, most recently the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, and Patel have both worked at length with national security adviser Robert O'Brien, who has disagreed publicly in recent weeks with Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about what the administration's plan entails.

During a speech last month, O'Brien announced at an event in Las Vegas that the United States "will go down to 2,500" by early next year in Afghanistan.

Milley dismissed those remarks during an interview with NPR as "speculation" and said the United States wanted to end the war "responsibly" and "deliberately."

O'Brien then doubled down. "When I'm speaking, I'm speaking for the president, and I think that's what the Pentagon is moving out and doing," he said.

Jonathan Rath Hoffman, a Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement Friday that Miller is working with Trump and the entire national security team "on meeting our Afghanistan strategic objectives." In calls and meetings with NATO partners this week, Miller "consistently assured them of our process with respect to Afghanistan," Hoffman added.