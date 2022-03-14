'Deltacron’ is a hybrid of delta and omicron variants. How worried should we be?

LOS ANGELES — As the latest coronavirus surge fades, health officials are keeping watch on a new mishmash of the delta and omicron variants.

Dubbed “deltacron” by some, it’s essentially a blend of both the variants that fueled last summer’s and this winter’s COVID-19 waves, California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said in a briefing to the California Medical Association this week.

But this coronavirus crossover event isn’t setting off blaring alarm bells among health officials just yet. Only a handful of cases have been documented nationwide, including at least one in California, Pan said.

‘We’re monitoring this closely’

And so far, neither the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nor the World Health Organization has deemed it necessary to classify deltacron as a variant of either interest or concern — labels that are reserved for strains with particularly troubling characteristics, such as the ability to spread more easily, cause more severe illness or better evade the protection afforded by vaccines.

Based on the available clinical and epidemiological data, Pan said she isn’t concerned about deltacron at this moment. But, she added, “it is, to us, a harbinger, that the next one will come. We just don’t know when, and we’re monitoring this closely.”

Deltacron has gained greater attention following a recent broadcast of “60 Minutes” — which aired tape of CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky asking about it during a staff meeting. A staff member replied that deltacron was “out there, but we’re still in the, like, handful of cases.”

The latest variant has not been detected in Los Angeles County, according to Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer.

“We don’t have any evidence yet that this is circulating widely, or even in any small numbers, to know what the implications might be,” she said.

As is the case with any new variant or subvariant, the biggest question will be whether available COVID-19 vaccines will still provide a high degree of protection. But with such small numbers of deltacron nationwide, it’s hard to get an answer to that question at this time, Ferrer said.

Deltacron vs. BA.2

Deltacron is distinct from BA.2, a sublineage of omicron that has gained attention in recent weeks. Pan said some experts suggest BA.2 should be treated as a variant distinct from omicron, “because it’s so different when you look at the genomic trees to the other Omicron variants.”

Pan said California is seeing increases in cases of BA.2, and there are higher proportions of this sublineage in wastewater samples. But so far, officials haven’t expressed much concern about it.

“There’s definitely data out there that BA.2 is more infectious but not necessarily more severe,” Pan said.

BA.2 is believed to be 30% more infectious than BA.1, the dominant omicron subvariant, Ferrer said. So far in L.A. County, BA.2 has been identified in 231 analyzed Omicron cases.

“While BA.2 is slowly increasing in the county, it still makes up a very small proportion of all sequenced cases, accounting for just under 5% of sequenced samples for the week ending Feb. 19,” Ferrer said.

Trends looking good

Overall, the outlook remains bright for Los Angeles County, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue to decline. L.A. County’s COVID-19 community level — a CDC-defined indication of strain on hospitals — is considered low.

But coronavirus transmission levels remain substantial, at 89 cases a week for every 100,000 residents, according to CDC data published Thursday. That “means there’s just a fair amount of virus still circulating,” Ferrer said at a news briefing. The continued circulation is a key reason why she’s strongly recommending universal masking for everyone in indoor public settings for now.

Before the CDC unveiled its community level framework in late February, L.A. County health officials had said masks would still be required in indoor public places until coronavirus transmission fell below 50 cases a week for every 100,000 residents.

The new system sorts counties into a low, medium or high category based on coronavirus case and hospitalization rates, as well as the share of inpatient beds that are occupied by COVID-19 patients. Federal health officials do not recommend universal indoor masking for counties within the medium or low categories, like L.A. County.

In light of this shift, L.A. County eased its indoor mask requirement last week. However, that’s not to say that residents shouldn’t still avail themselves of face coverings considering the amount of coronavirus that’s still circulating in the community.