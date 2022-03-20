Demand for this toad’s psychedelic venom is booming, to the toad's detriment

TUCSON, Arizona — After multiple combat tours as a Navy SEAL, Marcus Capone tried talk therapy. Brain injury clinics. Prescription drugs. Nothing worked to ease his crippling depression and anxiety.

Then he smoked the venom of the Sonoran desert toad.

“I saw why they call this the God Molecule after I got a full central nervous system reset,” said Capone, 45, who now runs a nonprofit with his wife helping hundreds of other Special Operations veterans access toad medicine.

Riding the wave of greater mainstream acceptance of psychedelics for treating mental disorders and addiction, a fast-growing retreat industry is touting the potential of the toad’s secretions. People pay anywhere from $250 for a ceremony in the East Texas woods to $8,500 for a more gilded beachfront setting in Tulum, Mexico, to consume the venom.

But in a sign of the unintended consequences of the psychedelic resurgence, scientists are warning that the scramble by users to obtain the toads — involving poaching, overharvesting and illegal trafficking in arid expanses straddling the border with Mexico — could trigger a collapse in Sonoran desert toad populations.

Toad medicine apostles are now increasingly split between those like Capone, who support using synthetic versions that are easy to produce, and purists who say they will never stop using venom collected from the toads themselves. As retreat operators tailor experiences for therapeutic, recreational or spiritual purposes, the discussions over threats to the toad are growing more contentious.

A toad venom ceremony participant lies down after inhaling toad venom smoke through a pipe in Huntsville, Texas, March 5, 2022. In a sign of unintended consequences of the psychedelic resurgence, scientists say that the Sonoran desert toad is at risk of population collapse. (Go Nakamura/The New York Times)

“We’re a church, and this is sacred medicine,” said Brooke Tarrer, 42, a former Texas schoolteacher who in 2015 founded the Universal Shamans of the New Tomorrow, which makes consumption of the toad venom a central feature of its practices.

Tarrer, whose church in Huntsville, Texas, charges $250 for a venom ceremony, positioned herself against what she called “Green movement people” aiming to protect the toad. “We would never go with synthetic,” she added.

The toad itself, found primarily in the Sonoran desert, which straddles parts of the southwestern United States and northwestern Mexico, is already thought to have been extirpated in California, where it has not been found in the wild in decades. Authorities in New Mexico list it as threatened, citing excessive collection among factors.

A toad venom ceremony participant prepares to inhale toad venom smoke in Huntsville, Texas, March 5, 2022. In a sign of unintended consequences of the psychedelic resurgence, scientists say that the Sonoran desert toad is at risk of population collapse. (Go Nakamura/The New York Times)

The Sonoran desert toad can still be found in parts of Arizona and Sonora in northwest Mexico. One of the largest toads native to North America and remarkably long-lived with a life span reaching 20 years, it hibernates underground for most of the year, resurfacing to breed around the summer monsoon rains.

Herpetologists say the toad seems to have adapted to human-modified landscapes like irrigation ditches, suburban yards and water tanks on cattle ranches.

But risks abound. Motorists already kill many of the toads, and predators such as raccoons also target them.

When the toad is threatened, it excretes toxins strong enough to kill full-grown dogs. A substance found in these toxins, 5-MeO-DMT, can be dried into crystals and smoked in a pipe, producing an intense experience generally lasting 15-30 minutes, in contrast to other psychedelic substances that can involve hours of hallucinating and vomiting.

Five-MeO-DMT remains effectively illegal in the United States, where it is classified as a Schedule 1 substance. But while many users opt to attend retreats in Mexico, where it is legal, ceremonies are also taking place in the U.S., where law enforcement agencies are largely tolerating its growing popularity.

Celebrities from Chelsea Handler to Joe Rogan have smoked the venom, commonly called Five or Bufo (after the toad’s former scientific name, Bufo alvarius; it has been renamed Incilius alvarius). As researchers start looking into the safety of 5-MeO-DMT, reports of adverse experiences are also occasionally emerging.

A toad venom ceremony participant exhales toad venom smoke in Huntsville, Texas, March 5, 2022. In a sign of unintended consequences of the psychedelic resurgence, scientists say that the Sonoran desert toad is at risk of population collapse. (Go Nakamura/The New York Times)

For instance, a photographer died in one episode in Spain in 2020 after smoking the venom. At some retreats, operators have paramedics on standby to help people who might have negative reactions.