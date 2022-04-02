Democrats worry that what happens in Nevada won’t stay in Nevada

LAS VEGAS — Scars from the coronavirus pandemic are still visible here. Housing prices skyrocketed, with rents rising faster than almost anywhere else in the country. Roughly 10,000 casino workers remain out of work. Gas prices, now more than $5 a gallon, are higher than in every other state except California.

Amid a flagging economy, the state Democrats held up as a national model for more than a decade — registering and turning out first-time voters — has become the epitome of the party’s difficulties going into the 2022 midterm elections.

Democrats have long relied on working-class and Latino voters to win Nevada, but the loyalty of both groups is now in question. Young voters who fueled Sen. Bernie Sanders’ biggest victory in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary remain skeptical about President Joe Biden. And Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., the country’s first Latina senator, is one of the party’s most endangered incumbents.

She must overcome the president’s sagging approval ratings, dissatisfaction with the economy and her own relative anonymity. And she lacks the popularity and deep ties with Latino voters that Sen. Harry Reid, who died in December, harnessed to help build the state’s powerful Democratic machine. The state has long been a symbol of the Democratic Party’s future by relying on a racially diverse coalition to win elections, but those past gains are now at risk.

“There’s a lot of frustration on the ground that no one is listening,” said Leo Murrieta, director of Make the Road Nevada, a liberal advocacy group. “They are not wrong. It’s hard to talk about the possibility of tomorrow when your todays are still torn apart.”

Nevada, which Biden carried in 2020, has been a linchpin for Democrats in presidential elections since 2008. But an election cycle pattern that has alarmed Democrats has emerged. The party dominates in presidential elections but struggles during the midterms when a Democrat is in the White House. Democratic turnout takes a steep drop, largely because of the state’s highly transient population, and Republicans gain ground.

Itzel Hernandez, an organizer with the immigrant advocacy group Make the Road Nevada, speaks with Francisco Lozano, 56, in North Las Vegas, March, 24, 2022.

In 2014, the last midterm election with a Democrat in the White House, the state’s turnout dropped 46% compared to the previous presidential election, ushering in Republican control of the state Legislature. This year, Republican victories could unseat the Democratic governor, Steve Sisolak, and the state’s three Democratic members of Congress while also replacing Cortez Masto with a 2020 election denier in the Senate.

Beyond turnout, a deeper problem for Democrats is that the state has been turning, ever so slightly, less blue. The state’s share of registered Democrats has fallen — from 39.4% in 2016 to 33.6% in February, according to figures from the Nevada secretary of state. At the same time, more than 28% of registered voters are now unaffiliated with any party, an increase from 20% in 2016. Officials said the spike in unaffiliated voters stems from an automatic voter registration system Nevada voters adopted in 2018.

The state’s economy has shown some signs of improvement. Joblessness in Reno is down to some of the lowest numbers in a century. Democrats are counting on the region, which has attracted new residents, many from California, and become something of a tech hub. But with more than 70% of the state’s population living in Clark County, which is home to Las Vegas, the election is likely to be decided on the outcome there. In interviews with Las Vegas voters, the economy overshadowed all other issues. There was a sense of optimism among some, but they worried that they would not have enough money for the basics: rent, food, gas.

“What I care about is opportunity and the economy,” said Angel Clavijo, 23, who voted for the first time in 2020. Although he cast his ballot for Biden, Clavijo said he was not registered with either party.

Although he was able to keep his job as a housekeeper at The Venetian Resort through the pandemic, Clavijo watched anxiously as his parents’ bills stacked up. “I really can’t say I’m paying a lot of attention to politics right now,” he said. “I’m not just going to vote by party.”

Angel Clavijo, 23, who voted for the first time in 2020, in North Las Vegas, March, 24, 2022.

Margarita Mejia, 68, a retired hotel worker, said she has voted for most of her life for Democrats but sat out the 2020 election as she helped her family and friends deal with the pandemic.