Demolition work neared completion Monday at the site of one of the few large-scale housing developments to move forward in recent years in Santa Rosa’s downtown core.

A new six-story, 168-unit mixed-use apartment building will be constructed at 420 Mendocino Ave., a half-acre site that has housed various retail spaces over the years, including used Lego store The Brick Hutt, a yoga studio and a recycled vintage decor shop.

Zach Berkowitz, who owns the neighboring commercial property at 404 Mendocino Ave., joined Ed Khakbaz, the owner of 420 Mendocino Ave., in an effort to bring more vibrancy to downtown.

“We need people downtown spending their money,” Berkowitz said Monday.

“There’s quite a bit of affordable housing, yes, but there’s no market rate housing — and Santa Rosa needs a blend of both.”

Berkowitz said the market-rate apartments will be “affordable by design,” a term coined by the project’s architect David Baker Architects, meaning the units in the building will be smaller and consist of mostly studio and one-bedroom apartments.

David Baker Architects previously worked on the Harmon Guest House and H2Hotel, both in Healdsburg.

There will be a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, along with space for a restaurant on the building’s ground floor, a rooftop terrace and 72 on-site parking spaces. Its studio units will measure 410 square feet, 616 square feet for one-bedroom units and 860 square feet for two-bedroom units, according to planning documents.

The ground floor will also have a co-working lounge and fitness center while the top floor will feature a club room and adjoining outdoor roof deck.

The project is slated to be completed by the second quarter of 2025.

Early plans had anticipated the building to be modular, which meant units would come prefabricated and stacked together, but that’s no longer the case.

Further planning with David Baker Architects found that that style wouldn’t work for this development, and that freed up space to add another floor and more units.

Related California, a San Francisco-based real estate firm, is one of the main financial partners in the project.

Related California has been working with the city of Santa Rosa, RED Housing Fund and other financial partners on this project, Vice President Matt Keipper said in a statement to The Press Democrat on Monday. A total cost for the project was not immediately available.

“We commenced site work last week immediately following the closing of construction financing, and completion is projected for mid-2025,” Keipper said.

Jesse Oswald, chief building official with the city of Santa Rosa, said the city is doing its standard due diligence and review for the development, which was initially approved in 2018.

“We are in constant communication with the development team and there are no significant hurdles foreseen,” Oswald said in a statement.

The project was on hold following the initial permitting process as developers finalized financing details.

Berkowitz said this development is a win for Santa Rosa and it will get more people to once again drive through downtown.

“From the engineering to the planning, the city has been very, very good to work with,” Berkowitz said. “We need people downtown and things will happen once there are people here, no question about it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.