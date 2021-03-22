Demolition of charred and deteriorating Bodega Bay house finally on the horizon

The slumping, burned-out wreckage of a Bodega Bay vacation home that for 2 1/2 years has provoked the ire of locals and, doubtless, shock in many repeat visitors to the south Sonoma Coast appears on track to be removed from its perch at the edge of the water this year.

Under a settlement negotiated between the County of Sonoma and the owners of the ruined structure, the charred and graffitied remains of the two-unit rental could be but a memory by the end of May, though it could take longer.

What’s clear is there is finally a path forward that eliminates a substantial eyesore, resolves regulatory obstacles to coastal demolition and rebuilding, and settles legal claims over the crash of a deputy sheriff that caused the house to catch fire in the first place.

The owners of the two-unit house, Sonoma hoteliers Tim Farfan and Craig Miller, give up their fight to rebuild the structure, as well as future rental income it might have produced. In exchange, the county has agreed to settle their civil claim for $850,000, including $150,000 for their insurer.

The county also has agreed in principle to buy the 2,000-square-foot parcel at the edge of Highway 1 for $220,000 once it’s scraped clean of debris. The Board of Supervisors will take the first of two public votes on the matter at its Tuesday meeting.

“It was very complicated,” Fifth District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins, whose west county district includes Bodega Bay, said of long-running effort to resolve the matter.

“I can’t wait to see the demolition move forward,” said Hopkins, who is this year’s board chair. “It’s certainly been a long time coming, and I will breathe a sigh of relief after Tuesday’s board meeting.”

The two-level house at issue was built around 1930 at the edge of the bay, hugging the embankment and the fog line of Highway 1. It is supported by 60 stilted pylons embedded in tidal mud flats — a sort of construction that would never be permitted today, given tight restrictions on coastal development.

More than a third of the property is tidelands for which the county holds title under statutory grant from the state, Sonoma County General Services Director Caroline Judy said. Limitations on its use include prohibitions on construction of residential structures.

Farfan and Miller, owners of the historic Sonoma Hotel in Sonoma, purchased the structure in 2014 and rented it out as two separate units until Oct. 14, 2018.

Before dawn that morning, Sonoma County sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Carlson was northbound on the highway in hot pursuit of a suspected serial thief, reaching speeds estimated at 80 to 100 mph. He lost control on a curve, veered across the southbound lane and off the roadway, crashing into the lower floor of the structure, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Though badly injured, Carlson was able to kick open his jammed door and aid the evacuation of three people renting one of the units, as the house filled with smoke and eventually burst into flames, the Sheriff’s Office said. The county earlier settled claims with the renters for lost personal property for $21,000.

The badly damaged structure has since languished, collapsing in on itself as time, gravity and the elements took their toll.

Miller and Farfan, meanwhile, have been hung up seeking permits to demolish and rebuild their bayside house while also pursuing a claim against the county that they needed to finance the effort. The liability claim was not entirely straightforward, given specific immunity provisions for law enforcement personnel involved in vehicle pursuits, county officials said, and attorneys for the county, the homeowners and their insurers have wrangled round and round.

The delay has been both frustrating and concerning for locals, particularly given the burned home’s front-and-center location on the tourist strip, midway between the popular Lucas Wharf and Tides Wharf restaurants. Many have worried also about debris falling into the bay and chemicals leaching out of the support structures.

Farfan and Miller have expressed their own eagerness to resolve the matter and move forward, as well, though Farfan declined to discuss the settlement until it was finalized.

“We’re just happy that it’s finally moving forward,” he said last week. “It’s been a long haul with the county.”

The terms require the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to issue notice of their intent to buy the privately-owned portion of land once demolition is complete and all hazardous materials are cleared.

They must vote again on the purchase April 20, starting a clock that gives the owners 30 days to “to take all reasonable steps” to complete the work, though it must be done within 180 days for the purchase to go through, Judy said.

Once the work is completed, the county has 35 days to close escrow on the purchase. The purchase price plus closing costs totaling an estimated $225,000 would come from the county’s Tidelands Special Revenue Fund.

“I know it’s definitely a property that we all — everybody: the residents of Bodega Bay, the county, and the owners — want to get this taken care of, so we’re all looking forward to that,” Judy said.

