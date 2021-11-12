Dense fog advisory issued for North Bay

Authorities urged caution during Friday morning commutes as a thick fog reduced visibility to less than a quarter of a mile in some parts of the San Francisco Bay Area.

The National Weather Service Bay Area issued a dense fog advisory for until 10 a.m. Friday morning. Visibility should be improving by then, but if not, weather forecasters might extend the advisory notice, weather service meteorologist Jeff Lorber said.

Dense Fog Advisory until 10 AM for:

- North Bay Valleys

- East Bay Valleys

- South Bay Valleys

- San Francisco Bayshore

- North San Francisco Bay



Patchy dense fog can reduce visibility to1/4 of a mile or less in the impacted areas.#cawx pic.twitter.com/ZNGKLcJILy — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 12, 2021

The advisory was for valleys in the North, East and South Bay, as well as along the bay shoreline.

The fog was the result of recent moisture and clear nights with calm winds that allow water vapor to condense, Lorber said.

Here's a look at 7AM low light visible satellite imagery showing where the fog currently is located.



Expect the fog to expand through the next hour, especially through the delta, around the Bayshore, and towards San Jose. pic.twitter.com/ZPH1YjwvK4 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 12, 2021

