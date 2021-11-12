Dense fog advisory issued for North Bay
Authorities urged caution during Friday morning commutes as a thick fog reduced visibility to less than a quarter of a mile in some parts of the San Francisco Bay Area.
The National Weather Service Bay Area issued a dense fog advisory for until 10 a.m. Friday morning. Visibility should be improving by then, but if not, weather forecasters might extend the advisory notice, weather service meteorologist Jeff Lorber said.
The advisory was for valleys in the North, East and South Bay, as well as along the bay shoreline.
The fog was the result of recent moisture and clear nights with calm winds that allow water vapor to condense, Lorber said.
