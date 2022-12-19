Dense fog advisory issued for North Bay valleys
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the North Bay valleys, including Santa Rosa, early Monday.
The advisory was issued at 3:51 a.m. and lasts until 11 a.m.
In areas with thicker fog, people will only be able to see about ¼ of a mile ahead and drivers could experience sudden visibility changes on roads, according to a tweet from the weather service.
In the tweet, the weather service advises drivers to slow down and drive cautiously.
