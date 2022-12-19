Subscribe

Dense fog advisory issued for North Bay valleys

Visibility could be about 1/4 of a mile or less until about 11 a.m, the weather service said.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 19, 2022, 8:36AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the North Bay valleys, including Santa Rosa, early Monday.

The advisory was issued at 3:51 a.m. and lasts until 11 a.m.

In areas with thicker fog, people will only be able to see about ¼ of a mile ahead and drivers could experience sudden visibility changes on roads, according to a tweet from the weather service.

In the tweet, the weather service advises drivers to slow down and drive cautiously.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.

