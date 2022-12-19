Dense fog advisory issued for North Bay valleys

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for the North Bay valleys, including Santa Rosa, early Monday.

The advisory was issued at 3:51 a.m. and lasts until 11 a.m.

In areas with thicker fog, people will only be able to see about ¼ of a mile ahead and drivers could experience sudden visibility changes on roads, according to a tweet from the weather service.

In the tweet, the weather service advises drivers to slow down and drive cautiously.

Dense fog will affect the North Bay and East Bay interior valleys through late morning. Visibility of ¼ mile or less will be possible in areas of dense fog. Expect abrupt changes in visibility on area roadways. Slow down and drive cautiously! #CAwx #BayAreaWX #CAfog pic.twitter.com/86q2arpKaf — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 19, 2022

