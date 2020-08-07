Deputies detain 21 in raid at illegal grow operation in Covelo, sheriff’s officials say

Mendocino County sheriff’s deputies, assisted by personnel from several state and local law enforcement agencies, seized almost 7,000 marijuana plants in a raid Wednesday at a major illegal grow operation in Covelo.

A total of 21 people were detained on suspicion of crimes including cultivation and possession of marijuana for sale, as well as possession of weapons, methamphetamine and stolen property, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Two female juveniles, ages 17 years 5 years of age, were also detained and released to relatives.

Authorities searched the property on the 22100 Block of Airport Road early Wednesday morning, destroying 6,970 plants and 1,860 pounds of dried marijuana, the sheriff’s office said. The grow operation was made up of 32 "hoop" style green houses and 13 outdoor marijuana gardens.

Deputies also found four assault rifles, one-bolt action rifle and three handguns. One of the handguns was reported stolen out of the Stockton area, the sheriff’s office said.

The Mendocino County Major Crimes Task Force, Marin County Major Crimes Task Force, Lake County Sheriff's Office, Cal FIRE, CHP and the California National Guard Counter Drug Team assisted in the raid.

You can reach Staff Writer Ethan Varian at ethan.varian@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5412. On Twitter @ethanvarian