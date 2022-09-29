Deputies in Santa Rosa arrest felon, seize unregistered guns, illegal drugs and ski masks

Sheriff’s deputies arrested a felon, who was found with unregistered guns and ski masks in Santa Rosa earlier this week, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Cesar Garcia, 47, of Santa Rosa, was booked into the Sonoma County jail Tuesday on suspicion of committing various felony firearms offenses, along with possession of illegal drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, a controlled substance and narcotics, according to a news release.

A deputy on routine patrol in south Santa Rosa on Sunday, Sept. 25 pulled over a driver he said had run a red light at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Yolanda avenues. A check on the driver’s records showed he was on pretrial release, which allows law enforcement search and seizures , while prohibiting felons from possession of drugs or drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

More deputies arrived and searched Garcia’s car, where they said they found suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, a glass pipe, an unregistered and loaded pistol and an unregistered and unloaded shotgun, according to the release, which added they also found two black ski masks.

Garcia has been jailed in lieu of $55,000 bail, officials said.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.