Deputies in Santa Rosa arrest felon, seize unregistered guns, illegal drugs and ski masks
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a felon, who was found with unregistered guns and ski masks in Santa Rosa earlier this week, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Cesar Garcia, 47, of Santa Rosa, was booked into the Sonoma County jail Tuesday on suspicion of committing various felony firearms offenses, along with possession of illegal drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, a controlled substance and narcotics, according to a news release.
A deputy on routine patrol in south Santa Rosa on Sunday, Sept. 25 pulled over a driver he said had run a red light at the intersection of Santa Rosa and Yolanda avenues. A check on the driver’s records showed he was on pretrial release, which allows law enforcement search and seizures , while prohibiting felons from possession of drugs or drug paraphernalia, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
More deputies arrived and searched Garcia’s car, where they said they found suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, a glass pipe, an unregistered and loaded pistol and an unregistered and unloaded shotgun, according to the release, which added they also found two black ski masks.
Garcia has been jailed in lieu of $55,000 bail, officials said.
You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.
Kathleen Coates
Windsor and Cloverdale, The Press Democrat
As someone who grew up in a small town, I enjoy covering what's happening in Windsor and Cloverdale, which are growing in their own unique ways. I delve into issues by getting to know people and finding out what’s going on in the community. I also pay attention to animal welfare and other issues that affect Sonoma County.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: