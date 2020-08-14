Deputies investigate stabbing in west Sonoma County

A man was sent to the hospital Thursday afternoon after he was stabbed at a west Sonoma County home, authorities said.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies began investigating the incident at about 5:42 p.m., when they were called to a home on Bartleson Road, a dead-end street off Gravenstein Highway between Cotati and Sebastopol, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Lt. Andy Cash said.

Deputies found people giving the victim first aid. Initial reports indicated the man had been “stabbed in the heart,” though Cash said he had not yet confirmed that specific piece of information with medical personnel on Thursday afternoon.

The injured man was sent to the hospital and Cash did not know his condition as of 6:30 p.m.

Henry 1, the Sheriff’s Office helicopter, was sent to the area to help find the suspect or suspects in the assault, Cash said. None had been located as of Thursday afternoon, he added.

Cash did not know any specifics about the suspect or suspects in the case, including whether they left the scene of the stabbing on foot or in a vehicle, he added.

“It’s still very fresh and the deputies on the scene are actively looking for people involved or witnesses while trying to secure the scene,” Cash said.

