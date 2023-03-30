Two Northern California high school campuses were closed Thursday after a teenager was found dead at one of the campuses in what law enforcement officials are investigating as an apparent suicide.

Deputies with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly before 7 a.m. to Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst to reports of a death at the campus, Sheriff Wendell Anderson said during a news conference.

A 14-year-old girl believed to be a student of Lindhurst High was found dead, Anderson said.

“It does appear to be a suicide,” the sheriff said. “It’s an active, ongoing investigation.”

The superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District, Fal Asrani, said classes were canceled Thursday at Lindhurst High School and adjacent South Lindhurst Continuation High School, and will be canceled Friday as well.

Asrani said the Lindhurst High campus would be open both days to provide counseling services.

“Today is traumatic for the whole community,” Asrani said.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides confidential assistance to anyone in crisis and their loved ones through a live chat and free 24-hour hotline: 988. WellSpace Health operates the Sacramento region’s 24-hour hotline: 916-368-3111 or text HOPE to 916-668-4226.