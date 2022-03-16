Deputies: Man grabs girl, 13, in Spring Valley; suspect matches description from prior luring attempt

A man allegedly groped a 13-year-old girl last week in Spring Valley, and investigators said he matched the description of a man who last month attempted to lure another girl into his car in the same area.

The most recent incident occurred about 4 p.m. Friday as the Spring Valley Academy student was walking near Campo Road and Conrad Drive, just down the street from the middle school in the Casa de Oro area of Spring Valley, according to San Diego sheriff's Detective Bryan Keshka.

The girl told sheriff's detectives that she was at the intersection when a man approached her from behind and "grabbed and inappropriately touched her," Keshka said in a news release.

Other students were in the area and yelled at the man, who walked away toward Conrad Drive, Keshka said. Sometime later that day, when one of the students went home and reported the incident, deputies searched the area but could not find the man.

The victim and the other students who witnessed the incident described the man as White and roughly 30 years old, with short, curly red hair and crooked teeth. He was clean shaven and wearing reading glasses.

That was the same description that another 13-year-old girl gave detectives for the driver of a black Toyota Prius who allegedly tried to lure her into his car late last month near the same school.

Authorities said that first incident occurred around 9 a.m. Feb. 28, near the same intersection at Campo Road and Conrad Drive. That girl told investigators she was crossing a parking lot on Campo Road when the Prius driver asked if she needed a ride, Keshka said. When the girl refused, he demanded she get into the car.

The girl ran across the street instead and ultimately made it safely to the school campus, where she reported the incident to school staff, according to Keshka. The incident was not reported to the Sheriff's Department until five days later.

Keshka said deputies are providing increased patrols around the school while detectives seek to identify the man now suspected in the two incidents.

Though the two incidents near Spring Valley Academy are thought to be the same suspect, they're not believed to be related to two other similar, recent luring attempts in Spring Valley. One occurred the morning of Feb. 28 in the La Presa area, when a man with a passenger in his car tried to get a 10-year-old girl into the vehicle near Kempton Street Elementary School.

The other occurred Feb. 17 outside a 7-Eleven on Campo Road when a man wearing a black ski mask asked a 17-year-old girl if she'd like a ride in his Dodge Challenger, authorities said. When she declined, the man reportedly threatened to put her in his car, but the teen ran away.

Anyone with information about any of the recent luring attempts in Spring Valley, or the identity of the man in the two most recent attempts near Spring Valley Academy, was urged to contact the Sheriff's Department at (858) 565-5200 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.