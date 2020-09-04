Despite church closures, Santa Rosa Black faith community remains strong in tense year

John Jackson, 74, will never forget it.

He was 9, spinning on a stool in a Tennessee drug store where he was sent to buy shoe polish, when an older white man told him, “One of these days a n***** is going to sit on one of these stools and get his brains blown out,” he recalled.

Jackson, now a 15-year pastor for Greater Powerhouse Church of God in Christ in Santa Rosa, sprinted back to his father’s car, his eyes wide with terror. After he explained what happened, his father reached over and prayed for him, advising to never worry about ignorant people because “one day, we’ll all know the truth.”

Faith and spirituality are inexorably linked to the Black experience in the United States, and the church has for generations been the community hub for education, kinship and solace.

But coronavirus restrictions have kept houses of worship closed for most of the last six months, pushing services online in a moment when that fellowship may be needed most, especially in the Black community.

The pandemic has disproportionately affected Black and Latino residents and caused an economic crisis that led to massive job cuts across the country, or forced workers to take greater risks. It was then joined by a nationwide reckoning over race after a wave of police killings of unarmed Black people sparked months of ongoing protests.

The community fabric sewn within Black congregations is important, but local faith leaders say the teachings and values they try to instill are not confined to a building. It’s been a trying year, Jackson said, but in some ways Greater Powerhouse has become stronger because of the wider reach of online sermons, and the value faith provides in times of hardship.

“We’re bound by the spirit,” Jackson said. “That makes all the difference in the world when these kinds of things happen. There’s no walls that can keep our spirit. So when people are taught truth, and they live by it, they have something to hold on to.”

Black churches are culturally distinct from other forms of Christian worship, with traditions born out of the spirituals sung by enslaved Africans, and the few congregations permitted during American slavery that, at times, were the only avenues for community and self-expression.

During the civil rights movement of the 1960s, churches were a place for organizing, and given their status in the community, their leaders were often on the front lines leading the calls for change.

Rev. Lee Turner, head of Santa Rosa’s revered Community Baptist Church, has continued some of that tradition this summer, offering his parish as a meeting space for notable discussions between ranking local officials and Black leaders demanding change. Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm and Police Chief Ray Navarro have been among the attendees.

Turner is not necessarily an activist like church leaders in previous generations, but he has made himself available for each conversation, he said. For him it’s more important to offer a space where community members can come together, focused on a common goal.

“We’ve been marching since the ’60s. This is as far as we’ve gotten?” Turner said. “There needs to a real, genuine change of heart. The important thing (I can do) is keep the community networking together.”

Jackson and other local church leaders are forming a consortium that would gather a handful of congregants every month to discuss race relations, and how the faith community could better serve Sonoma County in such a tense time.

“It starts in the church ’cause on Sunday morning the church is more segregated than any other time of the week,” Jackson said.

As for blending social justice topics into sermons, Turner said he doesn’t preach about issues, “we preach Christ.”

But it’s hard not to allude to the pandemic or racial protests when they are top of mind for so many parishioners. His hope is people remember to lead with compassion.

“At the core of it has to be love — love for people, love for neighbors, love for yourself, love for even those who might not be at that mindset right now,” Turner said.

Yet, even for the most devout congregants, the comfort and rejuvenation the church provides is sorely missed.

Andre Bailey, a longtime member of the Community Baptist community, said it’s been a stressful and strenuous year for churchgoers even with the abundance of virtual options.

He joined the Santa Rosa congregation in the early 1990s when he moved to Sonoma County from his hometown of Oakland. Bailey, a senior adviser for Sonoma State University’s educational opportunity program, developed his foundation in the Shiloh Baptist Church of Hayward under the late Rev. Jesse L. Davis Sr.

The tension of sustained protests and attention on the Black community this summer, and limited progress that’s been achieved, has been exhausting to navigate, Bailey said. Much of that anxiety was triggered again last week when Jacob Blake was paralyzed after being repeatedly shot in his back, point blank, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Without a church to attend on Sundays, Bailey turns to Bible verses that help him make sense of everything, and finds comfort in gospel songs that remind him "how far we have come by faith.“

“The belief is not about a building,” Bailey said. “The church is within the individual.”

