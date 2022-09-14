Despite earlier search warrant, Santa Rosa vice mayor Eddie Alvarez’s name did not come up in hearing on Whiskey Tip shooting

One name was notably absent from the case county prosecutors presented this week against two men accused of gunning down 27-year-old Kenneth McDaniel outside a Roseland nightclub last year: that of Santa Rosa Vice Mayor Eddie Alvarez.

In January, Santa Rosa police served a search warrant on Alvarez in connection with their investigation into the Sept. 25, 2021 shooting outside the Whiskey Tip on Sebastopol Road. Officers served him as he left a city council meeting, in front of two of his council colleagues.

Alvarez was at the bar on the evening of the shooting, but left before the violence broke out. Police have said he is not a suspect in the case but have refused to unseal the affidavit that would show what grounds they had to search him. Police seized three cellphones in the search, one of which was city property.

Alvarez’ name was never mentioned during the two-day hearing. Alvarez, the first person directly elected to represent Roseland, Santa Rosa’s majority Latino neighborhood, contends that being served outside City Hall has damaged his credibility with voters and his colleagues.

“The damage done by SRPD is already done,” Alvarez said.

Judge Christopher Honigsberg has so far rebuffed The Press Democrat’s legal bid to have the warrant unsealed. Sonoma County chief deputy district attorney Anne Masterson has argued that it is connected to an ongoing investigation in the shooting.

In May, Honigsberg said he would reconsider the seal on warrant documents after the preliminary hearing. He has set a hearing for Monday on the matter.

At this week’s preliminary hearing, Masterson convinced Honigsberg her office had enough evidence against two men, Fogatia Fuiava and Ednie Afamasaga, to precede to trial on felony murder charges.

Masterson’s case at the hearing was based largely on video surveillance footage from the bar the night of the shooting. Masterson called two witnesses, the bar’s bouncer from the night of the shooting and Detective Matt White, the investigating officer who signed the warrant served on Alvarez.

Alvarez did appear in the surveillance footage. He is visible at one point walking into the bar and in other moments standing toward the back of a crowd watching hip hop bands perform.

However, unlike at other points during the presentation of the surveillance footage, prosecutors never noted his presence on the video.

Alvarez told The Press Democrat within days of the shooting that he had been at the bar for the concert but had left before it occurred. He also emailed then police Chief Ray Navarro two days after the shooting to tell him he was at the bar and had spoken to a police sergeant investigating the crime, according to a Sept. 27, 2021, email The Press Democrat received from the city in response to a public records request last year.

Alvarez has said he does not know either Afamasaga or Fuiava. The victim, McDaniel, had previously been charged for breaking into Alvarez’s dispensary, something Alvarez also brought to Navarro’s attention in his email.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88