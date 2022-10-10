Despite promises, California doesn't know how many people died in record summer heat wave

It was the worst California heat wave ever recorded in September — an epic grilling that disabled one of Twitter's main data centers, pushed the power grid to its limit and triggered a succession of weather and safety alerts.

For 10 grueling days, meteorologists tracked record-setting temperatures as they boiled across the state — 116 degrees in Sacramento, 114 in Napa, 109 in Long Beach. But for all the data on soaring temperatures, there was little information on the heat wave's human toll, or how many people had been sickened or even killed.

The state's ongoing struggle to account for heat wave illnesses and deaths — despite promises to improve monitoring — has frustrated some public health experts who say the lack of timely information puts lives in jeopardy.

"We're not respecting the most important natural disaster that we do get," said David Eisenman, co-director of the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters. "We're not really giving it the attention it deserves, and the state releasing data is not some abstract thing — people need to know how harmful it was if they're going to start to respect it."

Last year, a Times investigation found that California has chronically underestimatedheatfatalities even as heat waves become more frequent and more deadly. Although the Legislature recently agreed to the creation of what is known as a syndromic surveillance system, which will collect real-time data from emergency departments, it remains unclear when such a network will become operational statewide.

Currently, the California Department of Public Health said it tracks heat-related illnesses and deaths "using data sets that are available at approximately a 6- to 18-month lag time," due in part to how long it takes to certify deaths as being heat-related. As a result, they were unable to provide any numbers for illnesses or deaths due to the recent heat wave.

The department also said it was "still assessing the landscape for the implementation of statewide syndromic surveillance," and did not yet have a time frame for when that system would be online.

Los Angeles-area officials were able to provide only slightly more information than the state.

In response to a public records request, the L.A. County Department of Health Services, which operates county hospitals and the Emergency Medical Services agency, said fire departments responded to 146 calls classified as "heat" — defined by the agency as environmental hyperthermia — during the 10-day period of Aug. 31 to Sept. 9. There were only 10 such calls in the prior 10-day period.

The county's Department of Public Health also reported a sevenfold increase in the percentage of emergency department encounters classified as heat-related illnesses during Labor Day weekend, Sept. 3-5, compared to the entire month of August. It said the estimate should be viewed with caution, however, because it was based on a small number of heat-related illness reports — only 81 out of more than 9,100 emergency department encounters on the peak temperature day of Sept. 4.

For its part, the L.A. County coroner's office ran a query into heat-related deaths during the peak heat days of Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 and said it "did not come up with any."

While it is possible that there was minimal death and illness caused by the heat wave, it's unlikely, Eisenman said. His own team's analysis predicts that there are at least eight extra deaths per day in Los Angeles County during extreme heat events, with that number increasing to 10 or more as heat waves wear on.

"This was a long one and it was pretty severe, and we haven't done enough in Los Angeles or California to have prevented deaths, to have mitigated the harms," he said. "We have no reason to think that we're avoiding death with something that is known to cause the most amount of harm of all weather events."

Unlike other natural disasters such as hurricanes, extreme heat "comes and goes invisibly," Eisenman said. That can make it difficult to adequately communicate its dangers. But extreme heat events are also increasing in severity and length in California, and it is critical for people to understand the threat.

He noted that after the brutal Pacific Northwest heat wave of 2021, officials in Oregon, Washington and the Canadian province of British Columbia reported information on heat-related illnesses and deaths within days — which was not the case in California after the heat wave last month. What's more, health departments in the state have been releasing COVID-19 data daily during the pandemic, so they do have the capability to track information in real time.