Despite red flags, GOP backed New Mexico candidate now charged in shootings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The former Republican candidate accused of targeting the homes of Democrats in drive-by shootings had routinely called for locking up 2020 election officials in Guantánamo Bay. He promoted conspiracy theories about solar power, feminism and “the demonic theories of the Globalist Elites.” He had been demoted twice by the U.S. Navy and served nearly seven years in prison for burglary.

Yet powerful party leaders in New Mexico not only gave the first-time candidate, Solomon Peña, 39, full-throated endorsements, but they also opened their checkbooks to fund his race for a state legislative seat in central Albuquerque long held by Democrats. Some knew about his prison record but said they felt that he had turned his life around. Local and state authorities now say they are investigating whether drug money helped fund his campaign.

“He came across to me as a very respectful, thoughtful young man,” said Harvey Yates, an oilman and former chair of the New Mexico Republican Party, who donated $5,000 to Peña’s election effort. Now, Yates acknowledges that he may have made a mistake. He said that he felt “very bad, very sad” for Peña, “who I think really had possibilities.”

Police say that after losing his race by a landslide in November — he received 26% of the vote — and refusing to concede, Peña organized shootings at the homes of prominent Democrats, including two who certified the election results. The attacks came at a time of growing fears nationwide about a trend of political violence, mostly from the right wing, including the attack on the husband of then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a conspiracy to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and the mob attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In New Mexico, the case also highlights the internal struggles among Republicans as election deniers such as Peña — who was in the crowd for President Donald Trump’s speech in Washington on Jan. 6, according to videos collected by online sleuths — fill the ranks of candidates seeking elected office. Other Republicans such as Audrey Trujillo, who ran for secretary of state, embraced conspiracy theories about elections, school shootings and COVID-19 vaccines.

Many election deniers lost in New Mexico, mirroring similar Republican setbacks in other parts of the country. The results helped the state’s Democrats solidify their control of both houses in the state Legislature, the governor’s office and the entire congressional delegation, sparking recriminations over Republicans’ loss of power.

Michael Candelaria, a prominent state Republican who until recently was the party chair in Valencia County, near Albuquerque, said the Peña case laid bare a dilemma in a state where Democrats have steadily expanded their sway in recent years: how to appeal to some of Trump’s most ardent supporters, who refused to accept his 2020 reelection defeat, without alienating other voters who reject the lies and conspiracy theories.

“You don’t take a group of people whose support you want and tell them, ‘You’re a bunch of crazies,’” Candelaria said. “You’re going to have some extremists that you have to figure out how to keep their support.”

But Candelaria, who has pushed for leadership changes in the state party, said that Peña’s arrest showed the risks of promoting such figures. “Had we done some good vetting, we could have picked apart this guy, but no, we don’t do a good job of picking candidates,” he said.

It was unclear how much Republican leaders had examined Peña’s background. Steve Pearce, a former member of Congress who is now chair of the New Mexico Republican Party, did not respond to requests for comment.

Some Republicans are bracing for more revelations about Peña, who was arrested Monday and charged with criminal solicitation, attempted aggravated battery, shooting at an occupied dwelling, shooting from a moving vehicle and conspiracy. Police called him the “mastermind” behind a conspiracy in which four other men were paid to shoot at the homes of two county commissioners and two state legislators, and said that he personally participated in at least one of the shootings.

As part of their investigation, Albuquerque police detectives said they were also examining whether Peña used proceeds from narcotics trafficking to finance his campaign and whether campaign laws were violated. The New Mexico attorney general’s office will lead the investigation into Peña’s campaign finances, a spokesperson for the office said Friday.

The turn in the investigation came after detectives learned through witness interviews that Peña had identified individuals to funnel contributions from an unknown source into his campaign, according to Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesperson for the department. Investigators said they are focusing on José Trujillo, who is also accused in the shootings, and Trujillo’s mother, Melanie Griego, who are listed as donating a total of $9,150 to Peña’s campaign.