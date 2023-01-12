Details released on woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck

A woman who was found dead at a Humboldt County recycling center was likely unhoused and seeking shelter from stormy weather, officials said.

Eureka police identified the woman as Jestine Green, 57. The North Coast Journal reports local outreach workers said she "had been living on the streets of Eureka for at least a couple of years."

Green's body was discovered by workers at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Jan. 5. The facility is where Recology trucks bring their recycling after picking up materials all over Humboldt County. "Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the city limits of Eureka," police said.

Although Eureka police did not confirm Green was living on the streets, the department's press release included information about overnight shelters available in the county.

An autopsy ruled Green's death accidental with "no suspicion of foul play," police said in a statement. Her cause of death was asphyxiation, likely due to being crushed in a recycling truck.

"It's just extremely unfortunate," Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery told the North Coast Journal. "I believe some of our staff had contact with this individual, trying to get them into services, and were unsuccessful. It's just extremely unfortunate."