Deva Proto, Erick Roeser reelected to Sonoma County clerk, treasurer-tax collector posts

Sonoma County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar Deva Proto and Auditor-Controller-Treasurer-Tax Collector Erick Roeser have both been elected to second terms.

Both incumbents ran unopposed.

Proto received 100% of the 42,467 votes counted by 8:15 p.m. and Roeser received 100% of the 41,864 votes counted by that same time.

Proto, 41, has worked in county government for 15 years, including more than five years as chief deputy-recorder, her position when she ran for elected office in 2018. She won outright in the June primary, in a race with two other veteran county officials.

Proto holds an undergraduate degree in communications and a master’s degree in public administration from Sonoma State University.

The Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar oversees a total of 103 full time employees and is responsible for conducting elections, maintaining up-to-date and accurate appraisals of 183,000 parcels of land in the county, issuing marriage licenses and maintaining property and finance documents such as deeds, mining claims and subdivision maps.

Roeser, 56, has served as the county’s top finance official since 2017, when he was appointed by the Board of Supervisors to succeed Donna Dunk, who retired. He also was unopposed in 2018.

The Southern California native has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting from Sonoma State University.

The county’s Auditor-Controller-Treasurer-Tax Collector oversees 108 full time employees and is tasked with preparing financial statements, providing accounting and payroll services for county departments; collecting and apportioning about $1.25 billion in property taxes; managing the county’s $3.2 billion treasury; sitting on the board of the county’s pension system; and overseeing the issuance of bonds and audits of local government departments and accounting practices for the county’s $2 billion budget.

In 2001, the county consolidated its clerk-recorder and assessor offices into one department, and made a similar consolidation effort with its auditor-controller and treasurer-tax collector offices in 2006.

