In 2009, longtime Sonoma County developer Bill Gallaher vowed he would see a housing project on 69 acres off Highway 12 on Santa Rosa’s hilly eastern edge through to the end.

Several versions of his plans failed to make it to the City Council, languishing in the development pipeline following what he described as years of unnecessary delays and a lack of priority from city leaders.

As he became worn down by the city process, his commitment waned.

Gallaher sold the property in December to affordable housing developer Burbank Housing for $3 million.

“I think we were just sort of done,” Gallaher said in a rare interview with The Press Democrat.

The 69-acre property on Highway 12 and Elnoka Lane was purchased by Burbank Housing with plans to turn the property into market rate and affordable housing, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat)

For Gallaher, the sale presents a chance to unload a troubled property he bought 18 years ago for more than $15 million ― one that despite all of his success as a builder and banker, he was never able to push through Santa Rosa’s planning approval pipeline.

“It was endless red tape and no urgency. The council claims to be pro-housing, but it feels like they’ve done everything possible to slow it down.” Bill Gallaher

In addition to the bureaucratic hurdles, his plans, which once called for up to 676 homes, faced vocal next-door opposition in Oakmont, one of the city’s most politically outspoken and influential neighborhoods.

For the new nonprofit owner, the purchase marks a milestone — and a massive test: It’s the largest land purchase in Burbank’s 43-year history, and it will likely take all of the group’s experience and political acumen to get any project off the drawing board.

Burbank said the property provides an opportunity to bring much-needed affordable housing to eastern Santa Rosa, where it is in short supply. The sale, which Burbank announced last month, was finalized Dec. 30.

Any project is likely to face the same issues Gallaher encountered, particularly opposition from Oakmont residents concerned about the impact a development could have on wildfire evacuations on Highway 12.

A Petaluma firefighter works to put out flames near a home on Elnoka Lane during the Glass Fire in Santa Rosa, Calif., Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Beth Schlanker/The Press Democrat file)

It will also be a test of Santa Rosa’s commitment to affordable housing around the city’s outskirts.

Burbank officials have said their reputation and track record with large, complicated projects will help them do what Gallaher and others before him couldn’t.

Burbank has “an excellent track record of working patiently and successfully through complex land-use processes,” Ben Wickham, chief operating officer and vice president, said in an emailed statement.

He said Burbank has demonstrated it cares deeply about the communities and people it serves. “We are confident that our work on the Elnoka site will reflect that same level of commitment and caring,” he said.

30 years of development efforts

Gallaher purchased the property off Elnoka Lane in 2005 for $15.5 million.

He sought to revive a plan to build senior housing on the site that was first proposed by a group of Japanese investors about a decade earlier.

Gallaher, who had already built about 500 homes in Oakmont, said the property was already zoned for the type of development he planned, and the previous owner had obtained necessary permits. While those permits had expired, Gallaher said he hoped the prior approvals would make it easier to clear regulatory hurdles.

It didn’t.

We finally had to come to the same conclusion many other developers have come to, that it’s not possible to build market-rate housing in Santa Rosa in a timely and cost effective manner.” Steve McCullagh, project manager

In 2008, he submitted plans for an all-ages, mixed-income project with 209 units on 9.6 acres along Highway 12.

It went through two-plus years of reviews, including a lengthy environmental study, and faced pushback from residents in Oakmont, the 55-and-older community of about 4,500 southeast of the property.

Oakmont with Hood Mountain rising above. Photo taken in 2020. (John Burgess/The Press Democrat file)

Progress stalled in 2011 after residents successfully appealed an environmental impact report that found no significant impact on the surrounding area.

In addition to concerns over the size and character of the project, residents raised alarm over traffic impact on the two-lane highway, which is the main artery through Oakmont and Sonoma Valley.