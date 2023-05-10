California officials have signed off on releasing a 2-mile strip of state-owned land in east Santa Rosa that neighbors have long envisioned transforming into the city’s very own Central Park.

The latest development paves the way for Santa Rosa to purchase the land, once meant to extend Highway 12 from Farmer’s Lane through Spring Lake Regional Park, and begin developing the site into parkland.

But finalizing the sale and developing the recreation space, known as the Southeast Greenway, could still be months or years away.

The California Department of Transportation, Department of General Services and Housing and Community Development Department last week approved releasing 47 acres of the 57-acre site to the city, Sen. Mike McGuire, who helped negotiate the release of the land, announced Wednesday.

The other 10 acres will be set aside for housing and sold and developed separately.

“With this agreement now hammered out, the Southeast Greenway will become an urban recreational wonderland that will enhance the lives of tens of thousands of Santa Rosa families and residents for decades to come,” McGuire said in a statement.

Area residents banded together in 2009 under the banner of the Southeast Greenway Campaign with the idea of preserving the 57-acre green space for a linear park.

Caltrans began acquiring property along the nearly 2-mile strip in the 1950s with the intention of eventually extending Highway 12.

After the state in 2014 ditched its plans for the highway extension, the resident coalition partnered with Sonoma Land Trust, the city of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County Regional Parks and other regional agencies to acquire the land, develop the park and manage the space.

Proponents envision a mix of passive and active recreation along the greenway with picnic tables, ball fields or courts and other park amenities on the flat land. The easternmost end of the property would be left largely as natural open space.

The project could include improved trail heads, habitat restoration and a walking and pike path.

Last week’s approval means proponents can now appraise the land, complete financing for the purchase, and hammer out management and use agreements.

Early estimates put the cost of the parkland at around $2 million, which will be paid for through grants and donations. The purchase must be completed before October 2024 because of timing constraints tied to grant funding for the project.

The city will gather public input on how the land will be developed once the sale is completed.

“The Southeast Greenway is one of the top issues for my neighbors and our community,” said Santa Rosa Council member Mark Stapp, whose district includes parts of the greenway. “Getting this deal done with the state will finally allow the city to move forward on this transformational vision.”

McGuire said after years of effort by all the groups involved the project was closer to becoming a reality.

“I’m excited to partner with the City Council, neighbors and the Greenway Partners to transform this property into a beautiful urban park and housing for working families and seniors,” he said.

This is a developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @paulinapineda22.