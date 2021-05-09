Diane Morgan, former Press Democrat writer, dies at 82

Long after Diane Morgan concluded her 18-year career at The Press Democrat, her personal writings continued to delight Sonoma County readers for years, albeit on a smaller scale.

Her many zany Christmas cards and the pieces Morgan churned out as a member of the Senior Authors of Santa Rosa created precious mementos for her loved ones, who now grieve. Morgan, 82, died April 24 of a head injury from a fall that may have been caused by a cardiac event or stroke, said longtime friend and colleague Sheri Graves.

“She was so vital, so filled with vitality,” Graves said. The weeks without her companion of more than 58 years have been “kinda rough,” she said.

Born in 1938 in Wenatchee, Washington, but a transplant to Sonoma County from the age of 2, Morgan grew up attending the schools she would later cover for the newspaper. She graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1956 and then entered Santa Rosa Junior College, where she became editor of the Oak Leaf newspaper. Directly after graduating in 1958, Morgan took a copy boy position at The Press Democrat.

She transitioned into a reporter role on Jan. 19, 1963. The date is “emblazoned” in Graves’ mind because that was the day she stepped into Morgan’s former role of copy boy.

“We just hit it off immediately,” Graves said. “She kind of had to show me around the building and she showed me what to do as copy boy. We went off and had lunch eventually. We were very close after that.”

Women in the newsroom at that time were often assigned tasks such as fetching coffee and newspapers, Graves said. But it wasn’t in Morgan’s nature to complain about things.

“She had a way of exercising positive thinking,” Graves said. “She just found a way to find joy.”

Morgan’s upbeat spirit helped her push through health challenges including breast cancer and diabetes, Graves said. As a general assignment reporter, Morgan covered a multitude of topics including many schools stories. She and Graves headed out to do man-on-the-street interviews on the day President John F. Kennedy was shot. She also wrote columns about horse races during the Sonoma County Fair, first called "Diane's Dandies" and later, "Diane's Long Shots."

In her personal life, Morgan embodied adventurousness and fun, Graves said. The friends took many vacations and attended rock concerts and baseball games together. After leaving The Press Democrat, Morgan went to work on Helen Rudee’s campaign for county supervisor in 1976.

She then worked in the environmental services department at what’s now called the California Pacific Medical Center, which was then called the Presbyterian Medical Center. Morgan also spent a few years living and working in Miami, which gave her plenty of opportunities to write friends back in Sonoma County about Miami Vice, Graves said.

“She could write a story about anything and there would be humor in it,” Graves said.

When Morgan moved back to Santa Rosa in 2006 to be closer to her family, Graves convinced her friend to join the Senior Authors of Santa Rosa.

“I dragged her to the class because I knew she would just brighten everything up,“ Graves said. ”And she did.“

Morgan never married or had children; she is survived by her sister, Linda Harper, who could not be reached Saturday afternoon.

A celebration of life is planned for some time in June, likely open to friends and family only, Graves said. In lieu of flowers, well-wishers are asked to donate to the Sylvester Cancer Center at the University of Miami or to a charity of their choice.

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @ka_tornay.