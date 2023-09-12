SAN FRANCISCO — A judge in San Francisco on Monday ordered the two factions of Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s family fighting over the estate of her late husband, wealthy financier Richard Blum, to try to settle the case through mediation.

The order, which both sides agreed to, came as the lawyers in the case appeared in a courtroom for the first time after trading hostile accusations in legal filings over the summer.

On one side is Feinstein, who at 90 is in declining health and has faced questions about her ability to carry out the duties of her job, and her daughter, Katherine Feinstein, a former San Francisco judge. On the other side are Blum’s three daughters from a previous marriage, and his former business partners who are the trustees of his estate.

In three separate lawsuits, Dianne Feinstein, with her daughter serving as her legal representative, is fighting to sell a multimillion-dollar vacation home in Stinson Beach, north of San Francisco; seeking proceeds from the estate, including from Blum’s life insurance policy, to pay for her medical expenses; and asking the court to allow her to appoint Katherine Feinstein as a trustee of the estate.

The trusts that Blum set up are meant to provide income to Feinstein during her lifetime but save the principal assets, such as properties, for Blum’s three daughters, who would inherit them upon Feinstein’s death. The senator’s lawsuits accuse the trustees of trying to maximize the inheritance for the three daughters.

The trustees have accused Katherine Feinstein of pursuing her own interests rather than her mother’s, and have pointedly asked questions about Dianne Feinstein’s abilities to navigate the legal feud, including a legal parry that appeared to nod to her challenges serving in Washington.

On Monday, John Hartog, an attorney for Katherine Feinstein, asked Judge Roger Picquet to order the trustees to sell the house immediately “at a commercially reasonable price,” and place the proceeds in an escrow account while the broader issues over the estate were resolved, either through mediation or trial. He said the property had not been maintained properly for years.

The judge declined to do so.

Picquet, who serves on the bench in San Luis Obispo, scheduled a hearing for January, by which time mediation is expected to conclude. If mediation fails, Picquet said he would schedule a jury trial for sometime next year.