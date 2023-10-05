Dianne Feinstein, who rose to national prominence representing California in the U.S. Senate for more than 30 years, will be laid to rest Thursday after a public memorial service in San Francisco.

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks via audio, while some of the nation’s other leaders, including Vice President Kamala Harris, will speak in person on the steps of City Hall, along with Feinstein’s granddaughter.

A trailblazing Democratic power broker, Feinstein died on Sept. 29 at 90. After years of declining health, during which she resisted calls to leave Washington, she announced that she intended to retire at the end of her term in January 2025. An intense race was already underway to succeed her.

Feinstein’s body was flown from Washington to San Francisco over the weekend so that she could lie in state not in the Capitol Rotunda, as many other prominent politicians have done, but in her beloved hometown, where she served as the city’s first female mayor through a period of great tumult.

Here’s what to know about the funeral:

What time is the memorial?

The memorial is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. local time in San Francisco. Her burial afterward will be private.

Can I watch it?

The City Hall service will be closed to the public but livestreamed on the city government’s YouTube channel.

Who will be speaking?

— Biden, who will deliver his remarks by recorded audio.

— Harris, who served alongside Feinstein as the junior senator from California.

— London Breed, the only woman besides Feinstein to serve as San Francisco’s mayor.

— Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate majority leader.

— Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the former House speaker, who had defended Feinstein amid calls that she needed to step down.

— Eileen Mariano, Feinstein’s granddaughter.

What happens to the open Senate seat?

Gov. Gavin Newsom of California appointed Laphonza Butler, the president of EMILY’s List and a former labor leader, to fill the vacancy and serve out Feinstein’s term. She was sworn in this week in Washington.

Though he had previously said that it would be an “interim” appointment, the governor assured Butler that it was up to her whether to run in next year’s election. If she does, she would face three other high-profile California members of the House already vying for the seat: Barbara Lee, Katie Porter and Adam Schiff.