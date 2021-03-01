Did Newsom violate COVID-19 dine-in rules while visiting Fresno? Photo raises questions

Gavin Newsom's visit to Fresno has generated claims that the California governor violated his own COVID-19 safety mandates.

A photo posted by the governor's office of Newsom with actor George Lopez on Friday inside the Los Amigos Mexican restaurant in Fresno appears to show a table with dishes, drinks and possibly food off a reflection of a mirror in the shot.

And that sparked accusations on social media that Newsom dined inside the restaurant, which would be breaking rules established under California's color-coded tier system that has Fresno County in the purple tier and prohibited from allowing dine-in service.

"Rules for thee but not for me," Twitter user Chuck Moorenovich tweeted in response to the photo of Newsom inside Los Amigos with the table in the background.

Neither Newsom nor Lopez could be reached for comment Sunday to fact check the allegation.

A message left with Los Amigos owner Ricardo Flores was not immediately returned.

On the Los Amigos Facebook page, however, the restaurant offered an explanation of what happened when asked whether the establishment was open for indoor dining.

"Currently we are not open for indoor dining," Los Amigos posted in the Facebook comments section. "George Lopez and the Governor of California visited our location. They answer questions, the governor didn't stay to eat. George Lopez (ate) in the Patio with some (of) our customers."

The restaurant's explanation, however, was later deleted.

In a video that remained posted on the Los Amigos Facebook page, Lopez implied he's eaten at the Mexican restaurant while endorsing its food.

"I'm George Lopez," Lopez says in the video. "If there's one thing I know, it's Mexican food. And I don't care where you get it. The best place to get it is Los Amigos."

The claims that Newsom violated COVID-19 safety mandates come at a time when organizers are trying to collect 1.5 million signatures by March 17 in an attempt to recall the governor.

The claims also piggybacked off Newsom's previously admitted "bad mistake" in November, when he attended a birthday party that brought together more than three households for outdoor dining at the famed French Laundry restaurant.

Separate guidance from the administration on outdoor gatherings suggested no more than three households should gather.

Newsom later apologized for attending the November party and acknowledged his actions undermined the message he has preached for months for Californians to avoid gathering with friends and family beyond their household.

"The spirit of what I'm preaching all the time was contradictory, and I've got to own that," Newsom said then.

Newsom and Lopez were in Fresno last week to drum up awareness and confidence in taking COVID-19 vaccines, especially among California farm laborers.

Addressing the media from the Fresno Interdenominational Refugee Ministries in central Fresno, Newsom said the state is partnering with 337 nonprofit organizations statewide to get word out that the COVID vaccines are safe.

"Take the shot when it's your turn," Newsom said. "Take any of these shots. It's going to save your life."

Since the start of the pandemic, Fresno County has reported 95,393 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,443 coronavirus-related deaths as of Sunday.

In addition, Fresno County had administered the COVID-19 vaccine on 182,960 residents.

California, in all, has confirmed 3,475,562 cases of COVID-19 with 51,979 resulting in deaths. The state has administered the vaccine to 8,772,866 Californians.