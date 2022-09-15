Did you get a Spanish ShakeAlert if you wanted one?

Sonoma County emergency officials are trying to determine if an important test of the three-year-old earthquake early warning system worked for the region’s Spanish-speaking citizens earlier this week.

A handful of people have reported receiving English alerts when a pair of quakes struck the Santa Rosa area Tuesday even though they say their cellphones were set to receive ShakeAlerts and other Wireless Emergency Alerts, or WEAs, in Spanish.

Officials say it’s an important enough public safety issue that they want to hear from others who may have had the same problem and, judging from social media posts, there may be more, county staffers said.

“It is something that we’re definitely interested in,” Sonoma County Community Alert and Warning Coordinator Jorge Rodriguez said.

ShakeAlerts are preset English and Spanish messages generated by the U.S. Geological Survey and broadcast from cellular towers. They are similar to other emergency alerts, such as evacuation notices and the recent statewide Flex Alert urging residents to conserve energy use when extreme heat strained the power grid, said Robert-Michael de Groot of the USGS Science Center in Pasadena.

They are activated by fast-moving pressure waves that signal an earthquake beginning beneath the earth’s surface and which, within seconds, are sampled and assessed for magnitude, shake intensity and location, de Groot said.

A ShakeAlert is usually triggered by a quake of magnitude 5.0 or higher, which is the level at which people are considered to be in imminent danger. The system targets users who cell signals indicate are in an area expected to experience moderate shaking or higher.

Consumers also can download phone apps that send alerts based on the same sensors and USGS calculations. The apps include MyShake, QuakeAlertUSA, Google (for Android) and San Diego Emergency (ShakeReadySD), which can be used throughout California.

The threshold for alerts on the apps is magnitude 4.5, de Groot said. They are delivered to people with weak levels of shaking.

Only ShakeReadySD has Spanish messaging so far, though all the apps are working toward that end, de Groot said.

Though the twin quakes that occurred moments apart on the Rodgers Creek fault Tuesday evening were magnitude 4.4 and 4.3 respectively, the initial estimate made by the ShakeAlert system based upon about 3 seconds of readings was magnitude 4.9, triggering the apps.

Half a second later, continued earth movement and data readings, possibly due to the shallowness of the quake, upgraded it to 5.0, prompting the WEA alert, de Groot said.

People with phones set to receive wireless alerts and who had no other settings enabled should have received one unless they were in areas where phone signals don’t reach, such as in Sonoma County’s more rugged terrain.

Scientists are working to develop an alert system that uses FM frequencies so warnings can be issued without the need of cell towers at all, de Groot said.

USGS wireless ShakeAlerts are issued at a higher threshold than those available by downloadable apps. Only one, ShakeReadySD, is currently available in Spanish and English, though others are working on it. (USGS)

De Groot said the ShakeAlert messages are packaged in English and Spanish and loaded into the federal Integrated Public Alert Warning Systems as a unit. The agency is working on how to deliver emergency messaging for deaf and sightless users, as well.

But because of the variety of mobile phone manufacturers, models and service providers, there are a number of ways that users can run into trouble with a wrong setting or outdated operating system.

Sonoma County Emergency Management Director Chris Godley said one local person sent a screenshot of the ShakeAlert in English, for instance, but it was soon clear the phone had been set to English as the main language.

However Rodriguez said he saw one phone that was set to Spanish and still received the message in English, which will be reported to federal partners when the case study is done.

De Groot, meanwhile suggests citizens have all settings open and enabled for alert notifications and download at least one app, or maybe all of them, to maximize their chance of being warned in time to take potentially lifesaving action.

“Our motto is by every pathway possible,” he said.

Anyone who had a problem receiving a Spanish-language alert and who has checked to make sure Spanish is selected is the primary language on their phone should report it to Rodriguez or Sam Wallis at Jorge.rodriguez@sonoma-county.org or Sam.wallis@sonoma-county.org, or leave a message at 707-565-1369.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.