A dietary supplement company reached a $200,000 settlement in a consumer protection case involving district attorney offices across California, the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

The company, Organifi, had been accused of making false or misleading advertising claims, including that its products balance hormone and cortisol levels, regulate the parasympathetic nervous system and replace bad bacteria with good bacteria.

Prosecutors said none of the claims was supported by “competent and reliable scientific evidence,” according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Company officials could not be immediately reached for comment Friday afternoon.

Organifi sells supplement powder made from fruit and vegetables, and its product brands include Gold, Pure, Green Juice and Red Juice, according to the announcement from the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

The civil complaint was filed by the California Food, Drug, and Medical Device Task Force. The effort involved district attorney offices in Sonoma, Alameda, Marin, Monterey, Napa, Orange, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta and Solano counties.

According to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, Organifi agreed to pay $150,000 in civil penalties and $50,000 in investigative costs and restitution.

“We are proud of the work our office does with other counties as part of the California Food, Drug, and Medical Device Task Force. Consumers have the right to expect that the products they purchase will work as advertised,” Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi