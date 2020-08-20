Subscribe

Dining domes ordered taken down back up at San Francisco restaurant

DANIELA CLINTON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 20, 2020, 4:04PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Dining domes outside a high-end San Francisco restaurant that the city ordered taken down earlier this month are back up with some small modifications, according to a Facebook post by the restaurant.

As reported by the San Francisco Chronicle, the plastic-covered Geodesic Igloo domes caused quite a stir when they went up outside the high-end Japanese restaurant Hashiri on Aug. 5 to allow for outdoor dining during the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant is located on Mint Plaza near 5th and Mission streets which is home to a large homeless population and reportedly received hate mail from people who saw the domes as anti-homeless.

Restaurant manager Kenichiro Matsuura told the Chronicle he suspects someone anonymously complained about the domes, resulting in a surprise visit from the city Department of Public Health.

The domes were ordered taken down over air flow concerns about a week after they were originally put up.

The structures outside the restaurant now include “necessary modifications required by the health department,” according to the Facebook post.

Igloo diners pay $200 a person for what the restaurant says is an “outdoor multi-course dining experience weaving through Kaiseki and Omakase Edomae Nigiri Sushi.”

