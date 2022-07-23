Dirt Crits are back: After 2-year hiatus, mountain bike races return to Howarth Park

Cowbells clanked and spectators cheered as a clutch of sweaty mountain bikers zoomed past, having completed the fifth lap of their nine-lap race at Howarth Park.

“There’s too much smiling coming through here,” shouted Anders Becklund, who was counting down laps for the riders. Becklund, who was only kidding, works for Bike Peddler, the Santa Rosa shop sponsoring the evening’s races. “Nobody’s hurting!”

“Yeah, too much smiling — be more serious!” agreed 5-year-old Jasper Berhtram, whose job was to wave the checkered flag when the racers finished and who, for the record, was grinning as he made that suggestion.

As well he should have been. Jasper was in the thick of things at the Wednesday Night Dirt Crits, the much beloved and nearly-two-decades-old series of short track mountain bike races that have returned to Howarth Park this summer after a two-year absence caused by COVID-19.

Also, the lad had earlier covered himself in glory, winning the single-speed division of the Juniors race. The fact that he was the sole participant in that category detracted little from his accomplishment.

In truth, there was plenty of harsh suffering — Dirt Crits attract some of the area’s strongest riders, who push each other hard. Its motto in recent years: “Mountain bike ‘til you spew!”

But when heart rates descend to double digits, the overall vibe is relaxed, friendly, chill, such as in the moments before Wednesday’s 12-and-under race:

“Don’t be afraid to get off your bike and walk it, if you don’t feel comfortable,” advised Chris Wells. He’s both the manager of Bike Peddler and the guy who runs Dirt Crits.

While that race consisted of 3 laps around the ¾-mile dirt track, “If all you’re feeling is one lap, just do one,” Wells told the group.

Despite those assuring words, the pace at the front of the race was very brisk, with a boy named Casey Desmond taking the win.

What 11-year-old Casey loves about these races, said his father, Brian, “is that everybody’s having fun. It’s not that competitive to him.

“People have mentored him over the years, and now he loves to mentor little kids.”

Casey was grateful to get a laminated $10 gift certificate from Wells. At Dirt Crits, victors don’t always earn the spoils. Wells is more likely to reward a rider who finished in the middle of the pack, but exhibited exceptional effort, or perhaps arrived on a bike not quite as nice as those used by other racers.

After he got a flat tire on the final lap of the Junior race, Sebastian Cinquini jogged to the finish line pushing his bike, earning a prolonged ovation and a gift certificate from Wells.

That’ll pay for his next race. The cost to register is $10, cash only — unless you fork over a gift certificate. That low-fi ethos is reflected in the placards bearing the riders’ numbers. They aren’t placards, actually. In keeping with longstanding Dirt Crit tradition, numbers are Sharpied onto a small paper plate, which is then attached to the bike with twisty-ties.

“The course is really fun,” announced 10-year-old Levi Fisher. “It’s really flow-y and at the same time rocky. But it can be hard on the uphill.”

He’d taken the start with his sister Abby, who just turned 11, and said she wished there had been more girls racing. Abby was the only female in the 12-and-under field, just as she’d been the only girl in a road cycling time trial in Castro Valley the previous weekend.

“Racing against boys can make you stronger,” reminded her Mom, Naomi.

“Like Vida,” Abby replied.

She has met, and been inspired by Vida Lopez de San Ramon, the 16-year-old from Sebastopol who has won two age-group national championships in cyclocross and another in mountain biking. Vida’s older brother Ian, 18, is also a rising star on the national cycling scene. Both got their first taste of bike racing at Dirt Crits.

“We weren’t riding very seriously, then one of our friends told us to show up to Dirt Crits,” said Ian. “It’s kind of like, pay five dollars, get destroyed,” he recalled, hearkening back to a time before the price of registration went up. “It was super fun.”

Former Santa Rosan and three-time Tour of California winner Levi Leipheimer sharpened his mountain bike skills at many a Dirt Crit, as has Luke Lamperti, 19, who last month successfully defended his national championship in USA Cycling’s men’s criterium.

The energy at Dirt Crits was reflected on the jerseys of the three riders from the women’s racing team Hella Mello. Asked to share her strategy seconds before the start of the adult women’s race, Ana Pimsler pointed to her teammate, Anne-lise Taine, saying, “My strategy is to not get lapped by her.”

Nor did she. Taine and Pimsler finished 1-2, with fellow Hella Mello teammate Kristin Fladseth Heidorn clinching third — an especially impressive feat, considering that Fladseth Heidorn had given birth to a baby girl 7 weeks earlier.

“I’m taking full advantage while I can,” said Pimsler.

With the evening sun slanting through the park’s oak canopy during the final race, 5-year-old Jasper was getting ready to wave the checkered flag. His father, Charlie, a buyer for Specialized, the company that owns Bike Peddler, was having a strong race, and would finish second behind Justin Richter.

“Chris smiles when he’s racing,” noted Jasper, referring to Chris Wells. “But my Dad always looks very serious.”

But the very next lap, almost as if he’d heard the boy, and in keeping with the spirit of the event, Charlie flashed an expression that could be described as a half-rictus, half smile.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.