Cue the backhoes and bulldozers.

Santa Rosa city officials are bringing in heavy machinery to solve the problem of a rain-soaked hillside that is sliding slowly toward a row of homes just east of the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

City engineers have been closely monitoring that sodden, 40-foot eminence since January, when a series of rainstorms triggered movement in the soil above a half dozen houses on Cooper Drive in Santa Rosa.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/uXK-xu7b5_E">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The sliding accelerated in the aftermath of heavy rainfall on March 9, with mud knocking down wooden fences and coming uncomfortably close to at least one home. On March 10, two Cooper Drive houses were red-tagged, or deemed unsafe to occupy, by the city, which then helped the occupants of those homes find alternate lodging.

Starting March 20, crews began the colossal job of “removing and relocating” the problem soil, said Jaime Smedes, outreach coordinator for the city of Santa Rosa.

Crews spent close to a week bulldozing and carving a path of travel for excavators and dump trucks, from the southern end of Farmers Lane, through wooded, city-owned land abutting the Congregation Shomrei Torah.

Starting Monday, a Komatsu excavator could be seen scooping dirt from the slide zone. Each bucketload of earth was deposited in a dump truck, which then rumbled out of sight.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.6926216&lat=38.4297526&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Standing in his backyard at the base of the hill on Friday, Nicholas Millner looked up at the unstable slope, much of it covered with plastic sheeting anchored by sandbags. In the foreground were zigzagged sections of fencing snapped by shifting soil.

He pointed to a terraced section just inside his own still-standing fence, above a spectacular 8-foot agave plant.

“That’s my garden area up there, it’s a really nice spot,” he said. “I’m glad I didn’t lose it. Yet.”

Millner credited his landlord with planting the trees and building the retaining wall which, he believes, helped stabilize the slope behind his house.

“That guy has no retaining wall, and no trees,” he noted, pointing to the yard of his red-tagged next-door neighbor, “so the hill is that much closer” to his house.

Just out of sight at the top of the hill, was the parking lot of the Congregation Shomrei Torah. The lot was damaged in “the initial slide in early January,” according to Katie Evenbeck, executive director of the synagogue.

Based on the advice of geotechnical engineers it hired, the Congregation “prohibited” 25 parking spaces, then put up safety fencing and rented lights to prevent anyone from entering the slide area.

When a light pole moved during heavy rains in early March, the Congregation removed that pole and others. It also disconnected electricity to the damaged section of the parking lot.

The Congregation also disconnected its solar panels, near the top of the hillside, to reduce the chance of harm to its electrical system.

“Fortunately,” Evenbeck added in an email, “we've been able to continue to hold services and events. Congregants have been carpooling and, for larger events, we've hired vans to shuttle people from remote parking locations. Neighboring businesses have graciously allowed our congregants and visitors to park in their lots, if needed.”

The shifting hillside has come with a financial toll for the Congregation, which has spent some $57,000 on covering and stabilizing the site, fencing, light rentals, plus engineering and shuttle services.

While the Congregation has submitted a claim to its insurance carrier, most insurance doesn’t cover landslides, Evenbeck said. Because the slide occurred during January’s powerful storms and appears to be related to heavy rains, “we have started the FEMA reimbursement process.”

The job is expected to take several weeks, depending on the weather. Residents of the red-tagged homes won’t be allowed to return until that work is done, said Lon Peterson, the city’s chief communications officer.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.