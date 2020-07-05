Discarded ashes spark house fire in Santa Rosa

Discarded ashes ignited in a trash can outside a Santa Rosa home Sunday morning, starting a fire that burned into the attic and caused about $200,000 in damage to the structure, fire officials said.

Heat from the fire shattered first- and second-floor windows as flames burned up the exterior of the house on Royal Oak Place off West Steele Lane, entering the attic through the eaves, Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said.

No one was injured and firefighers stopped the fire from spreading from a burning fence to a neighboring home, Dahl said.

An adult couple and their child were home when the fire started and discovered the blaze after hearing loud noises and going outside.

A fire engine crew returning from a medical call about 10:44 a.m. spotted the billowing smoke and drove toward it, finding a large fire in the side yard of the Royal Oak Place home and burning the exterior. Dahl said the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.