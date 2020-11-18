Discovery Bay family told by white neighbor they're 'acting like Black people'

A Black family who lives in Discovery Bay says a white neighbor confronted them, telling them to "stop acting Black" in their "white neighborhood," according to ABC7 News.

Gerritt Jones and his family, who have lived in the same East Bay neighborhood for 12 years, told ABC7 that they've never had any issues with the woman, identified as Adana Dean, who lives across the street from them.

"Unfortunately, that's the reality of being black in America," Gerritt told ABC7.

The Jones family provided the news outlet with surveillance and cell phone video. (Watch the video here.)

In the videos, Dean says, "You're a Black person in a white neighborhood and you're acting like one why don't you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?"

She goes on to say that she was raised in Oklahoma City, "where there were tons of Black people." She denied to The Chronicle she was holding a stun gun, saying the device in her hand uses a light to scare away "aggressive" dogs.

When confronted by ABC7 about the incident, the woman's husband admitted that the woman on the video is his wife, but that "this was a minor incident" and declined further comment.

This was the second of two incidents involving the Joneses and Dean. In an earlier incident caught on video, Gerritt and his 13-year-old son Zayire are seen taking their dog Dice for a walk. Dean is seen petting the dog.

The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff sent a statement to ABC7 news regarding the incident:

"The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff takes these types of acts seriously. Deputy Sheriffs responded to the home yesterday and contacted both parties involved. Although Deputies determined that no crime had been committed, a report was taken to document the interaction between the two neighbors, as the original complaint was in reference to a neighbor dispute due to an off-leash dog. The Office of the Sheriff will refer the case to Contra Costa Animal Services."