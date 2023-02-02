The next step for a proposal to consolidate Sebastopol’s fire department with the nearby Gold Ridge Fire Protection District will be a discussion — approved by a 3-2 council vote — about whether to form a committee to study the issue further.

That was the somewhat anti-climactic immediate outcome of a Tuesday special council meeting at which a number of city residents voiced fierce opposition to the consolidation proposal, which a consultant has recommended.

The report, by San Mateo-based Matrix Consulting Group, focused on two options: converting the city’s fire department to one that is staffed 24-hours-a-day by a combination of career and volunteer firefighters; or consolidating the department with the Gold Ridge Fire District, which serves the rural area west and south of Sebastopol.

The consultants were not asked to examine other arrangements such as contracting out for services or a joint powers agreement, said Matrix senior manager Robert Finn, who presented the report Tuesday.

Matrix recommended the consolidation option, Finn said, because it would provide additional administrative support to the Sebastopol department and avoid duplicating services, and increase the number and availability of volunteer firefighters, which would lead to improved response times.

A key point in the proposal is that consolidation would be achieved through the district’s annexation of the city of about 7,600, which would mean that Sebastopol residents and businesses would become subject to special taxes already in placewithout first being able to vote on them.

At least 18 residents spoke during Tuesday’s meeting (which was held virtually on Zoom). All of them opposed the consolidation proposal or said the council was moving too fast.

“It’s time to throttle back a bit and take it very slowly, this is a very serious commitment to our city and to our citizens,” said Dennis Colthurst, a retired Sebastopol police officer who ran unsuccessfully for the council in 2022.

Residents also called for Sebastopol Interim Fire Chief Jack Piccinini — who answered a few questions about ambulance services and LAFCO, the government body that oversees boundaries for tax-supported public entities, but said little else — to be allowed to speak in depth about the proposal.

“I’m absolutely stunned by this unfolding before our very eyes,” said Angela Ford. Piccinini “has been shunned and set aside.”

Mayor Neysa Hinton said her hands were tied because the agenda was set to hear from Matrix, for public comment, and to ask questions of city staff.

“I’m sure we will hear from Jack in the future but it will not be tonight,” she said.

Piccinini, before Tuesday’s meeting, told The Press Democrat that city officials need to take more time to study the matter and better assess why they might want to pursue consolidation.

“We have not yet provided the policymakers with enough information to make any kind of a decision, despite the recommendation at the end of that (Matrix) report,” he said.

In the 3-2 vote, with council members Sandra Maurer and Jill McLewis opposed, the council opted to put the question of forming an ad hoc committee to study the consolidation on its Feb. 7 agenda.

“I don’t see that this is that urgent,” said Maurer. “Generally, I’m not opposed to ad hoc committees but I don’t see that this is the right time for that. I think that the best thing to do is to have an agenda item to discuss the next step that would include a report or presentation from the fire chief. And include the possibility that the next step would be an ad hoc.”

Vice Mayor Diana Rich said the committee would answer the types of questions about consolidation that the public and council members were posing.

“Everyone on the City Council, and with input from the public, gets to define what that ad hoc is doing, and also, I might point out the composition of that ad hoc,” she said.

She added: “No one on this City Council is marching forward toward consolidation. I certainly am not. I am open to all possibilities.

You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-521-5412 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jeremyhay