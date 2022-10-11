A longtime Sports Illustrated senior writer who joined The Press Democrat in February 2019, Staff Writer Austin Murphy has extensively covered the Coffey Park rebuilding efforts in the wake of the Tubbs Fire.

The stacks of wooden trusses sat on Carol McHale’s lot in Coffey Park for six months, a forlorn monument to the malfeasance and incompetence of her contractor.

All that warped lumber sat beside rows of rusting rebar, on a lot pocked with holes drilled for foundation piers. Once work stopped, the holes filled with rainwater, then collapsed.

The craters and materials were left by Chiaramonte Construction, a Tulare-based company that abandoned McHale’s project and many others — but only after taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from fire survivors who had paid them to rebuild the homes they lost in the Tubbs Fire.

After hiring a new contractor, McHale and her spouse, Erin Murphy, finally moved back into their house on Starview Court in March 2020. That was “just in time for COVID,” noted McHale, and nearly 2½ years after the North Bay fires of October 2017 torched more than 5,300 homes in Sonoma County.

For hundreds of fire survivors, losing their home was a mere prelude, a two-minute trailer preceding the feature-length nightmare that followed. The trauma of battling the crooked contractor rebuilding his house, said Chiaramonte victim Brian Scott was “worse than the fire” that destroyed it.

The infernos that wiped out wide swathes of communities also laid bare a stark imbalance of power between the people who lost homes, and the contractors paid to rebuild them.

They also exposed the inadequacies of the agency tasked with overseeing the state’s vast construction industry.

Since the 2017 North Bay firestorm, the California Contractors State License Board has fielded 361 “disaster-related” complaints about shady builders from Sonoma County, according to board spokesman Kevin Durawa.

Most of those cases were fire-related. In Santa Rosa alone, Anne Barbour, former vice president of the neighborhood support group Coffey Strong, estimates there were a dozen or so shady contractors preying on survivors during the Tubbs Fire rebuild, compounding an already miserable situation for several hundred people.

Jesse Oswald, the city’s Chief Building Official, said he believes that estimate is about right. He’s also quick to point out the vast majority of contractors involved in the post-fire rebuilding did “an amazing job, and were extremely committed to getting folks home.”

Beneath straight-up criminals like the Chiaramontes, there is an echelon of unprincipled builders pushing the limits of the law, engaging in shady behaviors such as bait-and-switch — promising a certain flooring, for instance, but delivering a cheaper product, and betting the clients, desperate to get back into their homes, will take the loss and move on.

“They play the percentages, and take advantage of a lot of people,” said Ray Wilson, who chose Santa Rosa-based APB to rebuild his Coffey Park home and has never stopped regretting it.

At least he got the flooring he wanted. When he saw the product APB intended to put in his house, Wilson recalled, “I made the kid put it back in the truck.”

Overtaxed, understaffed

Contractors in California are policed by the Contractors State License Board. Spurred by consumer complaints, that agency initiated 19,158 investigations in the last fiscal year alone, a small fraction of which were fire-related.

Those inquiries can result in disciplinary action from the board, including fines, mandated refunds and — on those rare occasions when the watchdog actually bites — revocation of a builder’s license. Investigators can also forward their findings to the local district attorney’s office, which may or may not choose to file charges.

In the case of Chiaramonte, Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch did press charges. Salvador Chiaramonte pleaded no contest in April to 13 counts of diverting construction funds, and one count of theft from an elder or dependent adult.

His wife, Pamela, pleaded no contest to one count of diversion of funds. They are to be sentenced Oct. 24.

The state license board’s annual budget — $75 million for the fiscal year 2021-2022 — is funded entirely by license fees and fines it collects. Its staff of 400 includes 104 investigators.

That seems like a fair-sized number, but the agency must oversee some 300,000 licensed contractors — plus an untold number of unlicensed builders it seeks to ensnare with sting operations.

The license board has “always been overtaxed,” said Rich Freeman, a Santa Rosa attorney representing 15 individuals and families suing Chiaramonte Construction in civil court. “It (the board) just became impossibly overtaxed by the fires.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, told The Press Democrat the Contractors State License Board has long been underfunded, and that “additional financial resources” were needed to “to beef up” its investigative unit.