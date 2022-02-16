Disneyland to lift indoor mask mandate for vaccinated visitors starting Thursday

With California on the verge of officially relaxing its statewide universal indoor masking mandate as the omicron coronavirus wave continues to recede, Disneyland will no longer require vaccinated visitors to wear face coverings indoors beginning later this week.

Officials confirmed Tuesday that the Anaheim resort will follow the state’s guidelines by allowing vaccinated visitors to enter indoor eateries, stores and attractions without masks, starting Thursday.

Unvaccinated visitors must wear a mask in those settings, but Disney representatives said park employees will not be checking vaccination records.

The resort, which includes Disneyland and California Adventure Park, has required masks for visiting indoor shops and rides since June. Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park and Sea World in San Diego have also announced plans to follow the same state guidelines regarding masks.

Come Thursday, masks will still be required for all visitors in certain interior settings, such as while aboard Disney shuttles or when receiving first aid.

Park officials noted that face coverings must be made with at least two layers of material, fully cover a person’s nose and mouth and fit snugly over the face. Costume-style masks “are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn,” officials said.

California will lift its two-month-old universal indoor mask mandate Wednesday, allowing vaccinated residents to go maskless in many indoor settings.

Even under those new guidelines, however, unvaccinated residents will still be required to wear face coverings indoors, and everyone will need to mask up in certain settings, such as in nursing homes or while aboard public transit.