Disneyland’s master woodcarver has Petaluma past

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
January 14, 2021, 6:30AM
“When you go to Disneyland — back when people could go to Disneyland — the place always feels like it was made out of magic or something, like it just blossomed up out of the ground,” says Kinman. “And that’s by design. That’s how Walt Disney wanted it. But when I was working for Disneyland, you know, I was working. Real people built all of that stuff, working at it, solving design problems — which doesn’t sound very magical, because it’s not. I didn’t start to feel that magic until I went there a few years ago with my grandkids, seeing it though their eyes. I was looking around, going. ‘Wow! These people are good.’ It just so happens that one of those people was me.”

Kinman, formerly of Petaluma, now based in Grass Valley, is a professional woodcarver, and beginning in the 1990s, he found himself contributing to a number of attractions at Disneyland, a connection that continues to this day.

“Just before the pandemic, I got a call from the Imagineering Department at Disneyland,” he says. “They had a little project for me, but then the park shut down. So I assume the project will have to wait till this is all over.”

Though Kinman’s association with Petaluma was brief and long ago, he’s maintained a connection with the town, lately through social media.

“It was 1976,” he says. “It was one of those things where I met this girl from Petaluma, so she’s how I found the town. She was also the reason I eventually left Petaluma, if you know what I mean. Like I said, it was one of those things. But I really loved that town. It was a neat place and I stay in touch, one way or another.”

He recently took to the local Facebook page “I Love Petaluma!” to tell the story of how he came to be working for the Happiest Place on Earth.

“I was living in Los Angeles, doing a lot of work as a woodcarver, and I started sending samples of my stuff to the Imagineering folks at Disneyland, thinking maybe they could use me in some way, but I only heard crickets,” he says. “I did that for a while, trying to get their attention, but then gave up. I figured, if they wanted me, they’d have said so. That was a big mistake. I’ve learned since then that if there’s something you want to do, it’s persistence that will get you there. More than talent, more than education, more than anything. It’s persistence.”

In Kinman’s case, it was also a bit of luck that finally turned things around.

Some of his carvings had been used in a restaurant in Southern California, where one of the chief graphic designer with Disney Imagineering went for a meal one day. He ended up asking the owner who it was who’d done the hand-carved wood work.

“Out of the blue, I get a call,” Kinman says. “I was floored.”

After a few phone conversations about his work, Kinman was invited to drop by for a visit.

“They said they had a little project they wanted to talk with me about, and asked me to bring my portfolio,” he says. When Kinman arrived, he was escorted through a labyrinth of hallways to a room where there were a dozen or so Imagineers, all gathered around a big table.

“I was really nervous,” he admits. “There I was, sitting at the table with some of the best artists and creative minds in the world. I’d brought some pieces with me and circulated some photos around the table. They interviewed me and asked some very pointed and direct questions. I guess I did okay, because somebody brought some rolled up blueprints and tossed them in front of me, telling me that they had something they wanted me to take a look at.”

Kinman assumed they would give him some obscure little project, something to test him out on.

“I unrolled the blueprints and swallowed hard when I realized what it was,” he says. “It was the Indiana Jones Adventure project.”

At the time, the Indiana Jones ride was still in the works, but was clearly shaping up to be one of Disneyland’s most anticipated new rides in years.

“We talked about some technical details and worked on design snags for a while,” Kinman continues. “At one point, I stopped and said, ‘Look you guys ... I really want this job!” The art director looked up at me and said, ‘Yeah, we can tell!”

He got the gig, consulting on and hand carving a number of elements for the ride, including some of the signage around the ride and the adjoining gift shop.

The Indiana Jones ride opened in March of 1995. After that, he continued to work on various projects at Disneyland. So many he says he can’t remember them all.

He did the whimsical sign at the entrance of the Winnie the Pooh Ride, the rustic sign for the Country Bear Theater and the Fantasyland Theater, interior and exterior signs for various shops and restaurants, and a charming chainsaw-carved wooden bear at the entrance of the Hungry Bear Restaurant.

“It’s like a snobby waiter bear, holding a tray over his head, with a hamburger on the tray,” he says. “It’s still there.” The project was his first work carving with a chainsaw, a decision mandated by a certain accident he’d recently suffered. “It was one of those woodworker things,” he says. “I basically cut off one of my fingers. But I had this job to do and my arm was in a cast.” He reached out to some carving acquaintances who helped him plan out how to carve the bear using a whole new tool and unfamiliar tactics. “I carved that guy with just one hand,” he says proudly. “People were really happy with it.”

The bear still greets Disneyland guests as they enter the restaurant.

“Most of my work for Disneyland, the signs and the bear and things, it’s the first thing people see when they approach the attraction,” Kinman notes. “I kind of like that, being the first thing people notice.”

Eventually, Kinman relocated from Los Angeles to Grass Valley, where he continues to carve, finding steady work making commissioned items like family signs for front porches, and the occasional fireplace mantel or doorway adornment. Given his connection with Disneyland, the majority of his clients these days are Disney fans, requesting specific Disney characters or other images to be incorporated.

“I’ve carved so many Mickey Mouses I could probably do that guy in my sleep,” Kinman laughs. “Winnie the Pooh is pretty popular too. I do a lot of him.”

He also teaches, happily passing on his knowledge to a new generation.

“It’s time to start thinking of handing this over,” he says. “Turns out my son is a great wood carver, so I think he’s going to be following in my footsteps. He’s better than I ever was. That’s gratitude for you. It’s okay. That’s the way it’s supposed to be.”

And when Disneyland opens again to the public, should the Imagineers call with that long-delayed project, Kinman says he’s absolutely willing to go back to the Magic Kingdom.

“I’m ready,” he says. “Just tell me what and when, and I’ll be there.”

(You can see more of Ray Kinman’s work at Woodcarverguru.com)

