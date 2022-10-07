Today, 177 of those homes have been rebuilt, with another 74 under construction, representing 61.7% of the structures lost. Another 32 are in some stage of permitting with the county, while eight homeowners have withdrawn their plans to rebuild.

The 2017 Nuns Fire destroyed 407 homes in Sonoma Valley, most of them in Kenwood and Glen Ellen.

Grace McCaull walked through the dirt parking lot where her home at the Bouverie Preserve stood before the Nuns Fire left it a pile of ash.

McCaull, 21, was 16 years old when more than 1,300 structures, including more than 400 homes, burned across Sonoma Valley in the 2017 North Bay firestorm.

The Nuns Fire, largest of the blazes at 56,556 acres — an area greater than the size of Oakland — was ignited about 10 p.m. on Oct. 8 by power equipment that came into contact with a toppled alder tree.

It killed three people and displaced thousands of residents, many of whom never returned. Some faced overwhelming financial hurdles. For others, the emotional trauma was an unbearable cost.

“My mom and me and my sister had lived here for 14 years,” McCaull said. “Living here was such a formative experience for me and was such a pillar of my identity. And I couldn't go back.”

McCaull’s mother, Jeanne Wirka, worked at the Bouverie Preserve as a resident biologist where she took school children on hikes and taught them about the preserve’s ecology. Her ex-husband lived at the Sonoma Land Trust’s Glen Oaks Ranch next door. And for more than a decade, McCaull roamed the meadows and streams of the 535-acre preserve nestled on the western slope of the Mayacamas Mountains.

“It was my home. It was my job and my home. It was beautiful – is still a beautiful 500-acre nature preserve,” Wirka said. “Then I got a call from my daughter saying ‘we're evacuating’ with fires coming across the hill.”

Wirka was visiting Lake Tahoe that weekend and was not following the news, separated from accounts of the rapidly spreading fire until her daughter’s call. The next day, as the Nuns Fire continued its back-and-forth rampage across Sonoma Valley, Wirka took another call, this time from a newly hired fire ecologist at the Bouverie Preserve.

“I got a call from her at about noon on (Oct. 9), saying, ‘I'm here. We have about 15 minutes. What do you want me to get?’” Wirka recalled. “I was able to tell her where my photo albums were, and I had one of those fire-proof boxes for important documents... She packed them into her little car, and by the time she left the property, my house was on fire.”

Wirka didn’t fully comprehend the magnitude of the fire: the power of the winds, recorded at 68 mph and up that night; how quickly the fire had engulfed the Valley; how nothing would be the same.

“The fire was just moving so fast that there was nothing that anyone could have done,” Wirka said.

The Nuns Fire continued to rage for a week before the community was “out of the woods,” recalled Steve Akre, fire chief of Sonoma Valley Fire & Rescue.

Akre coordinated firefighting efforts with other responding agencies in Glen Ellen during the first day of the blaze, and he feared his own home would succumb to the same fate as McCaull’s and so many others.

“It was not easy, not being able to make sure that your home is OK. It’s a scary, uncertain feeling,” Akre said. “I think that my position and my role allowed me to have a little bit more information from crews... so it's kind of a double-edged sword there with information.”

While Wirka was hundreds of miles away in Tahoe, her daughter had to evacuate their home. McCaull left with her father to San Francisco where her step-mother lived. They returned after the fire was contained to view what was left of the Bouverie Preserve property.

Their home was a smokey ruin.

“Any trace that I had growing up here was reduced to an ashy pile of rubble,” McCaull said.

That first night still lives in the memory of Valley residents, Akre said.

And fire seasons since have renewed that horror. In 2020, the Glass Fire stormed down from the Mayacamas Mountains just north of the Nuns’ footprint and destroyed more than 330 Sonoma County homes.

Just the return of hot, dry winds can set people on edge.

“For some people, it's the smell of smoke or the sight of smoke,” Akre said. “For other people, it's the sound of the wind... it's the sound of helicopters.”

For McCaull, it is the feeling of displacement. When plumbing issues at her father’s home in Petaluma forced them to stay at friend’s, packing her bags to leave was “weirdly triggering.”

Supervisor Susan Gorin, whose Oakmont home was destroyed by the Nuns Fire, said the unbelievable damage and frightful evacuation from the fires is unshakable for many residents.

“Most living in the county suffer from the constant fear of fire, especially this year — our third year of drought,” Gorin said. “Fires have affected every part of our professional and personal lives — our innocence is gone.”