Distracted driving crackdown in Petaluma lands 2 dozen citations

Petaluma police issued 24 citations to motorists using a cell phone while driving during a daylong enforcement operation Friday.

The operation, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., deployed three patrol officers in search of distracted driving in the city. The officers made a total of 49 traffic stops, with 15 drivers receiving citations for speeding.

Police said the operation was part of an ongoing effort to educate drivers not to drive while distracted, a problem that persists and endangers other motorists, said Petaluma Police Sgt. Walt Spiller.

Spiller said the use of cell phones or other electronic devices is illegal unless it’s done “hands free.” That means using a Bluetooth device or a properly positioned car mount for the cellphone or device.

Spiller said the drivers who were cited Friday are now more aware of the state’s distracted driving laws.

“Any time we can contact drivers, either through citation or a warning, we consider that a success,” Spiller said. “That’s 50 people that have been educated one way or another.”

Petaluma police officials said distracted driving can be a deadly practice. In 2021, distracted driving was tied to 140 deaths in California, a 27% increase from the previous year.

Nationally, 3,522 people were killed due to distracted driving in 2021, Petaluma officials said in a press release. Officials said driving while distracted triples the chances of getting into a crash.

Spiller pointed out that under a new California law, repeat offenses can result in penalties on someone’s driving record.

Under AB 47, which took effect in July 1, 2021, drivers convicted of a second offense of driving while distracted within 36 months of the first offense will get a point added to their license.

“That might become a deterrent,” Spiller said. “That why the Legislature made the change, because people aren’t getting it.”

For more information about distracted driving laws and prevention, visit gosafelyca.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.