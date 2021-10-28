District Attorney declines to charge Sonoma Valley High School teacher in sex crime

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office has decided not to charge a former Sonoma Valley High School teacher arrested in January on suspicion of sex crimes against a student, according to a representative for the District Attorney.

The longtime teacher, Darian Tucker, a Santa Rosa resident, was arrested in January, after detectives allegedly found “sexually inappropriate emails,” according to police.

“We have made the decision to not file criminal charges against Mr. Tucker at this time as our extensive evaluation of the case has led us to conclude we have insufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt to a unanimous jury at trial,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell said in an email. Staebell said he could not get into more specifics.

“There is always the potential that we could receive additional evidence and file charges,” Staebell also said. “We have up until the expiration of the statute of limitations to make that decision. However, at this moment we do not have that evidence.”

The statute of limitation on crimes such as this is 10 years.

Sonoma Valley Unified School District Superintendent Adrian Palazuelos on Thursday said he recently learned the District Attorney had decided not to file criminal charges against Tucker. Palazuelos, who joined the district in June, said the district appreciates “the time and effort that law enforcement and the District Attorney have dedicated to this difficult situation.”

“Upon learning of the allegations that Mr. Tucker failed to maintain appropriate boundaries with a student in January 2021, SVUSD immediately removed him from interacting with students, commenced an internal investigation, and contacted law enforcement,” Palazuelos said, adding that Tucker resigned soon thereafter.

“Protection of students is paramount, and our teachers are notified each year about appropriate behavior around students. We cannot and will not tolerate inappropriate conduct between a teacher and any student,” he said.

A Santa Rosa attorney who represented Tucker in court this winter, Chris Andrian, could not be reached.

The investigation began on Jan. 14, when a deputy with Sonoma Police went to Sonoma Valley High School because of a report of an allegedly “sexually inappropriate relationship” between a teacher and a female student, according to police. The teacher and the student did not meet in person, police said in January.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office detectives then allegedly found “sexually inappropriate emails.” The alleged relationship lasted for about three months, police said. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office provides police services in Sonoma.

Tucker, who taught AP World History and AVID – or Advanced Via Individual Determination, a college preparation class — resigned from the district on Jan. 15. His resignation was effective Jan. 31. Tucker had taught at the school since 2001.

On Jan. 25, detectives arrested Tucker without incident, according to police. Tucker, then 45, was booked that day into the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Main Adult Facility in Santa Rosa on a felony charge of meeting a minor for lewd contact, according to reports. He was released that night on $50,000 bail.

In February, prosecutors told a Sonoma County Superior Court judge they needed more time before filing charges. However, no charges were filed.

In the meantime, the Sonoma Valley Unified School District’s board of trustees has approved new rules on adult-student interactions that supplement related policies already in place. The trustees adopted the new policy in March, a month after it was introduced at a regular board meeting.

The new policy “provides the board and district clear expectations for conduct of employees” and “reinforces our commitment and professional approach to a safe and supportive learning and working environment,” Andrew Ryan, director of human resources for the district, told the board of trustees at the Feb. 9 meeting.

Without going into details or naming anyone, Ryan’s presentation noted the ongoing investigation, the “quick response by the district and law enforcement,” and the “bravery of the reporter and family.”

Among other points, the new policy states that employees are prohibited from sexual harassment, flirtations and grooming.

Tucker has retained his teaching credentials, according to the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing database. His credentials were first issued in August 2001, just before he began at the high school.

The Commission on Teacher Credentialing is prohibited by law to disclose if a complaint has been filed with the commission, if someone is under review or has been reviewed with no action taken, according to the state agency. In addition, the commission cannot disclose the content of an investigation file, said Sasha Horwitz, a representative for the Commission on Teacher Credentialing.

Tucker’s wife filed for divorce in April citing irreconcilable differences after 16 years of marriage, according to court records.