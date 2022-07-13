Handwritten note found in Bay Area woman Alexis Gabe's murder case

New possible evidence has been released in the murder case of Alexis Gabe, the Bay Area woman whose keys were found in her open car's ignition in late January.

Gabe's parents Gwyn and Rowena obtained a handwritten note believed to be written by Marshall Curtis Jones, Alexis' ex-boyfriend and her suspected killer. The note was found in the trash can of Jones' sister.

KTVU, which first reported the news, said that the note contained directions and specific notes on how to get to Pioneer, California, a small Northern California town, with thorough details such as notable landmarks and time estimates.

Gabe's family believes that this is where he planned to hide Gabe's body. A friend of Jones came forward to police, KTVU reported, admitting that he aided Jones, who was looking for "where the best place to hide a body would be." That said, despite a mass search conducted by Amador County investigators and the draining of a pond in the area, her body has yet to be found.

The last nearby area that needs to be searched, Gwyn Gabe told the station, is "the forest area" — likely referring to Eldorado National Forest, in the central Sierra Nevada. Its acreage and mountainous terrain may pose some roadblocks for further investigations.

Jones was shot and killed by federal officers in Kent, Washington, last month as they attempted to arrest him. Oakley police Chief Paul Beard said in a press conference announcing Gabe's likely murder that Jones came out of the Kent home charging at officers with a knife at the time of his arrest.

"The death of Marshall Jones is not what we had hoped for, but we do hope somebody who has knowledge of Alexis' whereabouts will now feel more empowered to come forward without having to feel a negative response from Marshall Jones," Beard said in the conference.

"I know the police are saying that our daughter is gone, but our daughter will remain in our minds and in our hearts," said Gwyn Gabe at the time of the press conference. "We will continue to search for her until we find her."