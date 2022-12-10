'Disturbing' intrusions rock Bay Area school

Two alleged intruders entered the Alameda High School campus on Tuesday in two separate instances, disrupting students and staff, officials said. One suspect, who was "acting erratically," was removed from campus, while a second suspect, who asked a girl to kiss him, was later arrested, the Alameda Police Department said.

Late Tuesday morning, students filmed the former AHS student who began acting erratically on campus, a Dec. 6 news release from Alameda Unified School District said. After the man was brought to the principal's office and identified, the Alameda Fire Department CARE Team removed him from the school. AHS staff then requested that the CARE Team conduct a safety check on him, the release said.

Around 3 p.m. on the same day, a different man reportedly entered a classroom and began touching a female student's face. When the teacher confronted the 27-year-old, he left and asked another female student in the hallway if he could kiss her, the news release said. When he fled, the teacher followed him all the way to the Fruitvale BART station, almost 2 miles away.

During the pursuit, the teacher asked BART police for assistance. Officers took a picture of the man but ultimately lost him. The following day, a police department official saw him walking by the 1100 block of Park Street. APD arrested him on suspicion of carrying drug paraphernalia and violating probation, the department announced in a Dec. 7 Facebook post. There are no other suspects, APD Chief Nishant Joshi said in an email to SFGATE.

"We know these incidents sound scary and would like to emphasize that AHS staff continually discuss and plan for such intrusions and knew to call APD quickly for both intrusions," the school district release said. "We plan to assist the police department in their investigation in every way possible and will also be debriefing and reviewing our own response with the Alameda High team, including safety protocols, campus supervision responsibilities, and other safety related measures."