Dive team that found Kiely Rodni to look for another missing California woman

The group of search and recovery divers who found the remains of missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni on Sunday will next turn its attention to the Jolissa Fuentes case in Fresno County.

Adventures with Purpose first dropped the news regarding the missing woman from Selma during an interview with the TV show News Nation on Friday.

In a live stream on Monday, the group said it would be in Selma within the next two days.

Fuentes was last seen at an AM/PM gas station on Nebraska Avenue around 4 a.m. Aug. 7. Surveillance footage shows the 22-year-old driving away in a 2011 gray Hyundai Accent with the license plate number 8MPU766.

Since then, Fuentes’ family has been active on social media, distributing digital fliers, organizing a prayer vigil and multiple community search parties, and offering a $10,000 reward for information on the case.

A “ Find Jolissa Fuentes ” group has been created on Facebook to share thoughts, tips and information on the case.

Fuentes’ mother, Norma Nuñez, has been keeping daily updates, sharing the latest news on the case, along with pictures of her daughter and requests for continued support.

The family is holding a “peaceful protest,” 5 p.m. Monday at Selma’s Lincoln Park.

The Selma Police Department has not yet been in contact with Adventures with Purpose group, but said it has been working with the Fresno County Sheriffs Office Search and Rescue Team and other agencies in an attempt to locate Fuentes.

What is Adventures with Purpose?

Adventures with Purpose bills itself as an “underwater sonar search and recovery dive team helping families locate missing loved ones underwater.”

The volunteer team works out of Oregon on mostly cold missing person cases, but also underwater treasure hunting, finding missing boats, stolen cars and firearms. It chronicles its efforts on social media, including its YouTube page.

Adventures with Purpose on Sunday announced its divers had found Rodni’s car in a Northern California reservoir.

The teen had been missing since the early hours of Aug. 6, after attending a party of about 200 to 300 teenagers and young adults at Prosser Family Campgrounds. The recreation area is located along the Prosser Creek Reservoir, about a 10-minute drive north of Truckee.

In 2020, the group said it solved the case of Ethan Kazmerzak, a 22-year-old Hampton, Iowa, man who had been missing for seven years.